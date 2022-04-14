200-Acre Colorado Ranch Asking $20 Million Now Selling at Luxury Auction® May 6

DURANGO, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A sprawling Colorado ranch recently priced at $20 million has been scheduled for sale at luxury auction® without reserve, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Miami-based luxury real estate auction house that is managing the sale. Platinum is working in cooperation with the property's listing brokerage of record, The Wells Group, in Durango, CO. Wells is represented by listing agents Abbi Munn and Joe Bob McGuire, who previously worked with Platinum for the successful luxury auction of Durango's Beaumont Ranch in 2019.

A sprawling Colorado ranch recently priced at $20 million has been scheduled for sale at luxury auction without reserve.

The 200-acre property is located in Durango, the relatively small but increasingly popular Colorado city located about 350 miles southwest of Denver. Named the Ute Junction Ranch as a nod to the 1,500 acres of protected Ute Mountain Tribe lands that border it, the property hit the market about one year ago at a listing price of $19.995 million. Now, however, it will be sold to the auction's highest bidder on the scheduled sale date of May 6, 2022. Bidders must register to qualify for the auction, and once registered, may participate in the live, real-time bidding process either in person or remotely, via audio/video feed.

The ranch includes a luxurious main residence, 2 separate guesthouses (each with 3 beds and 2 full baths), 2 heated barns and an additional horse barn with a fenced pasture. The approximately 197.13-acre assemblage is comprised of 5 contiguous parcels, which can be subdivided should the future owner chose to do so.

While the auction house explained the method of the auction makes the eventual sales price entirely up the bidders, Platinum's president and founder, Trayor Lesnock, stated the sellers spent "nearly every bit of the list price" to acquire the parcels and custom build the ranch's main estate in 2012. "The sellers' substantial investment in creating the property is readily visible when touring the home," Lesnock added. "The blend of structural integrity and fine finishes throughout the residence makes it a luxurious yet welcoming ranch retreat that is built for the ages."

To be sure, the main residence's construction features a Minnesota limestone exterior applied over layers of poured and reinforced concrete – essentially "commercial-grade" construction. It's three living levels span 16,000 interior square feet, and include 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Interior finishes include exposed wood beams, Venetian plaster walls, tile and marble flooring, and custom-milled baseboards and molding.

The property owners, Chicago natives who planned the home as a retreat for their large family, retained acclaimed architect Phillip Liederbach of Chicago's Liederbach & Graham Architects for its design. The home was completed in just under 3 years.

Other notable residence features include a gourmet kitchen, private elevator servicing all living levels, 3,000-bottle wine room, a solarium/conservatory with stone walls and copper roofing, a fitness center, and a large primary bedroom suite. Adjacent to the bedroom is an office suite for two, which includes a kitchenette, half-bath and adjoining artist's room. Special touches, like using cobbled stone reclaimed from Chicago's State and McKinzie Streets for the arrival courtyard, add character and charm to the residence.

Ute Junction Ranch enjoys ample privacy yet is located just 20 minutes from of the heart of downtown Durango. Situated near the base of the beautiful La Plata Mountain range, the property enjoys striking mountain views and acreage that is gently rolling and comfortably walkable. The property also conveys with extensive water rights. World-class ski venues like Purgatory are nearby, while Telluride and Wolf Creek are within a modest drive.

Previews of the property are available daily and by appointment until May 5, the day prior to the luxury auction. Those wishing to view the ranch may contact Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800-997-4235. Informational brochures, photos and videography of Ute Junction Ranch are also available online, at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® concept for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.075 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.85 billion in additional luxury property assets.

At the entry to the main residence, a charming footbridge leads to a large courtyard – comprised of cobbled stone reclaimed from Chicago’s State and McKinzie Streets – creating a luxurious, country home atmosphere. In addition to main estate, the ranch includes 3 barns and 2 guesthouses that are perfect for staff or visiting in-laws. DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The rear exterior of the main estate offers a large patio and outdoor dining area. The patio and home exterior are comprised of Minnesota limestone applied over layers of poured and reinforced concrete. Imported French tiles with copper seams serve to accent the exterior, while hand-laid field stone walls and walkways surround the private pond. More details at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The gourmet kitchen is where fine finishes meet functionality: beautifully exposed wooden beams rise above top-of-the-line appliances. A large prep/catering area (not pictured) is adjacent to the kitchen. More details at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

A climate-controlled wine room on the lowermost level of the main residence offers storage for 3,000 bottles and includes a cozy tasting area. Nearby is a kitchenette (not pictured). Visit DurangoLuxuryAuction.com for more details. (PRNewswire)

Pictured: The main residence grand foyer. The ranch’s main residence was custom built by its current (and only) owners using a “blank check mentality,” according to David Ashcroft, Platinum’s Director. Acclaimed architect Phillip Liederbach of Chicago’s Liederbach & Graham Architects was commissioned for the design. More at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The sprawling primary bedroom suite features a wood-burning fireplace, private terrace and his-and-hers dressing rooms. Just off the primary bedroom is a beautifully appointed office suite for two, which includes a half-bath, kitchenette and artist’s studio. DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

This lovely guest bath includes a soaking tub and large, walk-in steam shower. Fine marble and tile finishes are used throughout each of the residence’s bathrooms (totaling 7 full and 3 half baths). DurangoLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC