SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds HBP, EMCF, CCHWF, and MGI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP), in connection with the proposed tender offer for HBP by Woodgrain Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, HBP shareholders will receive $10.70 in cash for each share of HBP common stock owned. If you own HBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hbp

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with its proposed merger with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% shares and 30% cash. If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCHWF shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of CCHWF common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.17 based upon Cresco's April 11, 2022 closing price of $5.68. If you own CCHWF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MGI by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MGI's shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MGI common stock that they hold. If you own MGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mgi

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law