STAGWELL (STGW) ACQUIRES DYVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS, CANADA'S LEADING MULTICULTURAL AGENCY

Dyversity joins Doner Partners Network to meaningfully expand multicultural marketing services spanning advertising, research & analytics, shopper, content production, media, XM, Influencer and PR

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced the acquisition of Dyversity Communications, a leading multicultural full-service marketing agency in depth, breadth, and size based in Canada. Dyversity specializes in Chinese and South Asian communications, with additional expertise in over 20 other languages including Filipino, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Stagwell acquires Dyversity Communications, Canada's leading multicultural agency. Pictured: Albert Yue, Dyversity Communications CEO and Krista Webster, Vice-Chair of Doner Partners Network and President & CEO of Veritas Communications and Meat & Produce. (PRNewswire)

The acquisition rapidly scales the Doner Partners Network's multicultural capabilities across its Canadian assets – namely DonerNorth, Veritas, and Meat & Produce (M&P) – by adding best practices for existing clients and doubling down on more progressive ways to centralize multicultural insights and expertise as part of the offering. The Doner Partners Network (DPN) is one of four integrated networks within Stagwell that bridge complementary specialist marketing services for powerful collaborations across client work.

"I am so honoured to welcome Dyversity into our Network and learn from their expertise," says Krista Webster, Vice-Chair of DPN and President & CEO of Veritas Communications and M&P. "Dyversity's team were pioneers in spearheading growth in the burgeoning ethnic markets in Canada, at a time when few considered it. Now, they are the leader in one of the fastest growing segments in North America. As a challenger network with offices all over the world united by a mission to transform marketing, it only makes sense for Stagwell to bring Dyversity into the mix."

Dyversity has a storied history in Canada with over two decades of award-winning work servicing all sectors from banking and telecommunications to consumer-packaged goods and real estate. With over 30 experts, Dyversity provides clients 360-degree marketing services, including strategy, creative, research & analytics, and traditional and digital media.

As part of the Doner Partners Network, Dyversity Founder Albert Yue, will continue leading the agency as CEO and focus on setting the pace for multicultural marketing in Canada with the added support of a best-in-class global network.

"I am so proud of growing Dyversity into Canada's largest and longest standing ethnic marketing agency, but that still accounts for a very modest number of Canadian brands' total marketing spend," says Yue. "I knew when I met Krista and the Stagwell team that we could take this agency to an even more special place together. With their wind in our sails, this will be a game changer for cultural marketing overall."

"As the Industry continues to demand more diversity in communications, it wasn't going to be satisfactory to me to 'lip service' our promise to clients with temporary solutions," added Webster. "We needed a true change agent embedded in our network and Dyversity was the best fit in terms of caliber of clients and agency culture."

In collaboration with other award-winning Stagwell agencies within Canada like DonerNorth and Veritas, Dyversity is well-positioned to drive multicultural marketing success as a key feature for the country's leading blue-chip brands. Additionally, the agency will now benefit from Stagwell's engineering and technology talent, numbering over 1200 worldwide, as well as original SaaS and DaaS products supporting marketing transformation within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud.

"We're eager to welcome Dyversity to Stagwell as we continue to evolve our offering of transformational marketing services," added Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Dyversity sets a high bar for excellence in multicultural insights that aligns with our data-driven approach to shaping culture through the work we do for brands."

Once Dyversity establishes itself within DPN Canada, Webster says the opportunity to scale expertise into the US through Doner and the Stagwell global network is on the horizon.

About Doner Partners Network. Doner Partners Network is mix of award-winning US, Canadian and UK based B2C and B2B marketing agencies within Stagwell that are the best-in-class in the cities they originate – from Toronto to LA, New York to London, Detroit to Minneapolis. Agencies include Doner, DonerNorth, Yamamoto, Veritas, Meat & Produce and KWT Global.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dixon

347-636-5807

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Bora Caglayan

647-920-2201

caglayan@veritasinc.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.