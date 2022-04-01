Guaranteed Rate Companies Leads Scotsman Guide Rankings for Tenth Straight Year

Streak marks decade as lender with the most top producers

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, is proud to announce that for the tenth year in a row it has more top originators than any other company on Scotsman Guide's prestigious annual list.

Guaranteed Rate Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate Companies) (PRNewswire)

A renowned industry benchmark, the list celebrates loan originators who excel in customer service and professional expertise. In 2022, the Guaranteed Rate family of companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Proper Rate, has over 570 originators ranked for Top Dollar Volume and over 720 originators ranked for Most Loans Closed.

"Having the most originators on this list for a decade in a row is an awesome team win," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "Our loan originators are the backbone of this company, and it's truly incredible to see so many recognized for their hard work, expertise and success."

Guaranteed Rate has three originators in the top 10 in Top Dollar Volume, including Shant Banosian at No. 2 with over $2.2 billion and Ben Cohen at No. 3. with more than $1.6 billion. Risha Kilaru, who is now with the company's joint venture OriginPoint, took the No. 10 spot, with more than $834 million in total loan volume.

Guaranteed Rate Companies' success on these rankings was powered by its industry-leading purchase platform and is a direct reflection of the record-breaking year it had in 2022, in which its total loan volume surpassed $116 billion.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies has more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

