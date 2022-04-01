Geneva Financial Welcomes Kelly Singh as New Chief Compliance Officer

PHOENIX, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, announced that Kelly Singh has joined its leadership team as Chief Compliance Officer. As CCO, Singh will drive quality control and compliance for the company's mortgage operations.

"We are honored to welcome Kelly Singh to Geneva," said Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner of Geneva Financial. "She will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to experience unprecedented growth. The level of experience and professionalism she brings will further ensure our commitment to quality and holds pace with our rapid evolution."

Singh has more than 17 years of progressive experience building adaptive Risk and Compliance operations and delivering compliance-based solutions for large companies, small, fast-paced businesses, and startups. Kelly believes in shaping outcome-oriented risk and compliance solutions, leveraging strong analytical and technical abilities, building relationships, and gaining stakeholder buy-in.

Before joining Geneva, Kelly served as Director of Business Risk and Controls at USAA. Kelly established a first-line operational risk team to address operating losses, IT oversight, and risk assessment.

"This transition to Geneva Financial has proven to be an exciting new chapter for me," Singh stated about her onboarding. "I am excited to be a part of the company's incredible growth and good human company culture."

In her free time, Kelly enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband, Gee, their four children, and one very lovable and oversized Akita.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states offering Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

