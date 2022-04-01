LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators

Falling in love with a city | Ningbo, "the most beautiful seaport" in China

Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

BEIJING, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Ningbo:

Chinese civilization city series of short video of Ningbo article shock struck! Ningbo is not only the oriental departure port of China's "Maritime Silk Road" of the east port, but also a "Love City" in China. A messenger of love named "go with the flow" from Ningbo has donated anonymously a total of 12.58 million Yuan for 22 years running. It became one of the representatives of many philanthropists in Ningbo.

Love a city | Ningbo, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/14/content_78107173.htm

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-in-love-with-a-city--ningbo-the-most-beautiful-seaport-in-china-301514579.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.