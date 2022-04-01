ADAM DEVINE STARS IN SITCOM PARODY TO LAUNCH CANN BLUE RHUBERRY, A SOCIAL TONIC AVAILABLE WITH AND WITHOUT THC

One Flavor, Two Choices: Cann and Adam Devine Collaborate on a Raspberry and Rhubarb Flavored THC Tonic, Alongside the Brand's First Unspiked Collaboration Available Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann , California's leading cannabis-infused beverage company, today announced a new, limited-edition flavor, Blue Rhuberry, in partnership with celebrity investor and comedic actor, Adam Devine, and Eaze , the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace. Featuring rhubarb, raspberry, blue butterfly pea tea and a microdose of THC, this limited-edition flavor comes in a 4-pack of hi boys (5mg THC) and is available exclusively through Eaze in California. For the first time ever, Cann is launching this celebrity collaboration flavor in a "dry boy" Unspiked format nationwide, offering consumers the same delicious flavor of Cann - without the THC.

"As a long-time investor in weed and Cann, I'm excited to partner with them on two new beverages - one with cannabis, and one without the fun," said Devine. "I often refer to myself as a '50s dad, but instead of pouring a glass of scotch, I crack open a Cann. I can't wait to get you all high - or not - with Blue Rhuberry."

To launch the product, the brand will debut a series of hilarious ad spots on April Fools' Day written by Adam Devine and Paul Scheer, and directed by Adam Newacheck of Workaholics. The first is a parody of the hit sitcom, Friends, titled 'Cann We Be Friends' starring Devine opposite a personified can of Blue Rhuberry. The other features two versions of Devine in dialogue to demonstrate Blue Rhuberry as "one flavor, two choices'' – speaking to Cann's first-limited edition flavor being available in THC and Unspiked nationwide.

"We didn't intend to turn this collaboration into a national launch, but when we tasted the flavor, we knew it was so good that it had to be made in Unspiked. Thus, the dry boy was born," said Jake Bullock, Co-Founder of Cann. "At Cann, our mission is to offer consumers alcohol alternatives with flavor at the forefront. We're proud of Blue Rhuberry and are excited to bring this to market for those looking for a social buzz, or simply looking for a delicious spring time drink to sip on."

As the fastest-growing THC beverage on the market, and the top selling THC-infused beverage in California, Cann is committed to creating high-quality, better-for-you cannabis-infused beverage innovations. Adam Devine joins Ruby Rose and Tove Lo as Cann's third celebrity investor collaboration with the launch of Blue Rhuberry. "Adam was one of our earliest advocates, and has been a trusted creative collaborator for years. We are so excited to have him front-and-center for the first time on what is undoubtedly our weirdest product yet," said Luke Anderson, Co-Founder of Cann. This campaign is also the company's latest in celebrity-endorsed advertisements. Most recently, Kate Hudson, Darren Criss and Baron Davis were the stars of a holiday-themed spot promoting Cann and King St. Vodka collaboration.

Blue Rhuberry is available in cannabis-infused Hi-Boy 4 packs (5mg THC per can) for $22, exclusively through Eaze, the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace for $22 at eaze.com . Unspiked 24-packs are available for purchase nationwide for $65 via drinkunspiked.com .

"Eaze was one of the first accounts to bring us on to their menu, and has believed in us since the very beginning," said Bullock. "They're one of our top customers and we have always been aligned on our corporate values and genuinely enjoy working with each other. They have a playful brand that works well with Adam and our natural spin on Blue Raspberry."

This news comes on the heels of Cann becoming the first microdosed THC tonic to go international with its launch in Canada, coupled with a $27M Series A funding round led by Imaginary Ventures, and a roster of new celebrity investors including Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson. For additional information on Cann, follow the brand on Instagram at @drinkcann.

About Cann

Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California according to BDS Analytics. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place in BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing. The brand is also backed by mainstream celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

Cann Unspiked:

Cann Unspiked is the only non-alcoholic drink that loves to party. Founded in Los Angeles by Stanford and Harvard graduates Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, Cann Unspiked delivers the same award winning flavor as traditional Cann (#1 selling THC-infused beverage globally) without the added THC and CBD. Available direct-to-consumer nationwide, it's a delicious, flavorful, and refreshing alcohol alternative for when you don't want to drink, but you still want a (great) drink. Cann Unspiked is vegan, gluten-free, low in calories (30-35 per 8oz can), crafted with all-natural ingredients, and available in seven Cann flavors: Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom, Cranberry Sage, Ginger Lemongrass and Blue Rhuberry. There are no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives.

The Cann brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy, including: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information on Unspiked, visit www.drinkunspiked.com or @drinkunspiked on Instagram.

About Eaze:

Eaze delivers good with the goods. Eaze is the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace, having made more than 8 million deliveries from 42 active retail locations in four states—with plans for added national expansion this year. Built on best-in-class technology, Eaze brings enjoyment and convenience to its customers while cultivating community in everything it does. Eaze is committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable cannabis industry through its Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program, which has generated more than $11.5 million in sales of social equity brands. Eaze's ever-growing portfolio of brands includes dispensary MSO Green Dragon and leading product brands Anarchy, CIRCLES, Everyday, Lost Lotus, Sugar High, La Remedie, Magnus and Fuel. Download Eaze's latest State of Cannabis Report here .

