Locally Owned Company Helps the Community Again

FRESNO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Done Moving, Inc. once again shows its appreciation for its local community by offering a moving discount to first responders.

Well Done Moving created this initiative to express appreciation for our local First Responders by offering discounted moving services for the month of April. Sales Director, Lindsey Beasley states, "The success we've experienced is directly attributed to the amazing people of our community. As a family-owned, Fresno-based company, we are proud to be able to give back to a community that has entrusted us with their valuables for over a decade".

First Responders can take advantage of this opportunity within the Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare counties.

Well Done Moving strives to actively give back to the local community by creating and participating in philanthropic events such as Moving Neighbors in need , Assisting Creek Fire evacuees , and supporting Habitat for Humanity by moving residents into their new homes.

For more information regarding the First Responder discount, please visit our website.

About Well Done Moving:

WDM is committed to creating a culture where employees are appreciated and an extension of its family. The company offers competitive pay and starts its team members off above minimum wage. In addition, it offers PTO/sick time, and team members have the opportunity to earn up to five weeks of vacation. These policies and commitment to the community set Well Done Moving apart in the moving industry and helped it grow into one of Fresno's most trusted local companies.

