College Consensus Publishes Consensus Rankings of the Best Colleges for Veterans for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its rankings of the 100 Best Colleges for Veterans and the 50 Best Online Colleges for Veterans for 2022.

Over half a million military veterans turn to America's colleges each year to expand their career options after service.

"Transitioning to civilian life, and college life, after service can be a challenge for many veterans," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "But choosing the right college can make this transition much easier, especially when that college offers support specifically to veterans."

To determine the Best Colleges for Veterans, College Consensus considered schools that have significant resources in place to support veterans and their families. From this selection of schools, the results of the most respected college ranking systems were combined with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews to provide the most comprehensive picture of the college landscape for veterans.

The Top 5 Best Colleges for Veterans are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Michigan-Ann Arbor University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Florida Georgetown University

Visit the ranking to see the full list.

The Top 5 Best Online Colleges for Veterans are:

University of Florida Citadel Military College of South Carolina University of Arizona Western Carolina University Saint Louis University .

View the full ranking here.

"Many veterans have families and other obligations that can make it challenging to go to college in-person. A greater number of vets are turning to online education to flexibly advance their careers without having to significantly restructure their life," continues College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "These are the schools allowing students to do exactly that"

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of our 2022 Consensus Rankings. For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

