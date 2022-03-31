Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Webinar on De-risking Bispecific Antibodies for Biotherapeutic Development

CONCORD, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their upcoming webinar, "De-risking Bispecifics Early-on: How tight is too tight? How weak is too weak?" will occur on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2p.m. ET/ 11A.M. PT.

In this webinar, Dr. John Burke, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath will present two bispecific antibody case studies, which includes an antibody-ligand fusion and a T-Cell engager, where Applied BioMath Assess™, a web enabled MID3 analysis, helped to rapidly generate actionable hypotheses early in a project to impact critical thinking and portfolio decisions.

"Bispecific antibody properties that are optimal or project killing are difficult to predict a priori to or early-on in a project but are essential to enabling hypothesis generation, informing critical thinking, and informing go/no-go decisions," said Dr. John Burke. "With Applied BioMath Assess™, project teams are able to quickly explore many more "what if" questions than would be possible without computational tools due to complexity of the therapeutic and biology as well as the combinatorial experimental complexities. The use of cloud computing, high-performance computing, interactive plots, and pre-built pharmacology models enable users to quickly gain a quantitative understanding of the risks and advantages in developing exciting new medicines."

Applied BioMath's solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through all phases of clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common biosimulation software and services strategies including systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling, PK/PD, bioinformatics and machine learning, clinical pharmacology, clinical PK/PD, and pharmacometrics.

To learn more or register for the webinar, please visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

