Veriff Streamlines Hiring Processes with HR-Focused Identity Verification Offering

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider has released enhanced identity verification solutions tailored specifically for the human resources and recruiting industries. The suite of solutions streamline and automate the hiring and recruiting process to enable HR teams and staffing firms to cut costs and recruit faster while building trust and creating a smoother application process for candidates.

While the future of work might not be fully remote for everyone, the need to hire and retain the best talent wherever they are based in the world is a stark reality for most businesses. A growing reliance on digital tools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in identity fraud, leaving hiring teams to navigate everything from candidates sharing false information to the threat of human error within digital HR processes. Veriff's AI-powered identification platform and face match biometric authentication tool quickly ensures applicants are who they say they are while reducing human error and streamlining HR operations.

"As fraud and online deception increases globally, organizations across industries will need to work even harder to build trust and confidence between their employees and customers - and HR management and staffing is no exception," said Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO. "Businesses need to take the necessary steps to ensure that applicants are truthful about their identity and work history while leaving no room for human error in their HR processes. With Veriff's latest identity verification tool, we are building trust within the hiring and recruiting process, helping HR teams and staffing firms cut costs and recruit faster to meet growing hiring demands."

Key benefits of Veriff's HR identity verification solution include:

Automated data collection and reduced manual work - Veriff leverages advanced AI and data extraction to automatically prefill forms directly from identity documents, removing the element of human error and expediting previously manual processes.

Secure identity verification - Veriff's AI-powered identity verification technology helps ensure that applicants are who they say they are.

Selfie match feature - Veriff matches applicant faces to their ID picture in a matter of seconds by simply asking for a selfie. No other authentication is required.

Global reach - Veriff's identity verification and authentication technology is available in any country and every US state, making hiring easier around the world.

Reduces friction points in hiring process - Veriff uses automatically extracted and verified data from an identity document to ensure data accuracy, speed, and a seamless applicant experience in real-time.

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. With the largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

