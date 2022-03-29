FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, has earned the 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. Premier Partner status is awarded to the top 3% of partners.

Tambourine has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner. (PRNewswire)

"Achieving Premier Partner status is truly an accomplishment and distinguishes your company as a top performer to clients and the industry," said Davang Shah Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success.

Premier Partner benefits include:

Product betas - Access to reports about upcoming product betas to leverage product information and help drive client growth.

Advanced Google Ads support - Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve issues.

Executive experiences - Invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders.

Promotional offers allow you to give your new clients' advertising budgets a boost with Google Ads credits.

"Being a Google Premier Partner is incredibly valuable to Tambourine and all of our hotel partners. It's a great honor to be named a Google Premier Partner again," said Christina Davis, Vice President, Media & Analytics.

About Tambourine:

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations world-wide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Media Contact:

Thomas McDermott

954-975-2220

tom@tambourine.com

www.tambourine.com

(PRNewsfoto/Tambourine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tambourine