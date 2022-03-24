Privacera Awarded Data Management Innovation of the Year for PrivaceraCloud

FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, was recently awarded "Data Management Innovation of the Year" for PrivaceraCloud in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards. The third annual awards program, which received more than 2,000 nominations from all over the world, selected PrivaceraCloud for its performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera) (PRNewswire)

"The explosion in data due and continued digitalization across all organizations presents vast opportunities to improve business outcomes, but there is a need to manage the friction between the opportunities and risks," Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan said. "At Privacera, our mission is to assist enterprises in ensuring responsible use of data. We've enabled some of the largest federal agencies and Fortune 100 companies to manage their complex and mission-critical data access control challenges."

PrivaceraCloud set a new benchmark in data access governance by enabling enterprises to securely and rapidly exchange data – both inside and outside organizational boundaries – with a single pane of glass to govern and enforce fine-grained data permissions and policies.

The governed data sharing capabilities in PrivaceraCloud 4.0 provide access across a greater amount of business data, enabling enterprises to make faster, more intelligent business decisions. Enterprises can leverage this shared data to gain a deeper understanding of customers and improve their experiences, while keeping pace with evolving business needs.

With PrivaceraCloud 4.0, enterprises can unify their analytics processes to enable secure, seamless data collaboration internally across various business units, as well as externally with partners, customers, and suppliers, to transform data value without compromising security or privacy.

Privacera continues to rack up awards and recognition. In February 2021, the company was named an Enterprise Tech 30 (ET30) by Wing Ventures. Privacera was selected from more than 15,000 venture-backed, enterprise technology startups that cannot lobby or submit themselves. Also in 2021, CRN named Privacera to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list. Privacera was later awarded in the Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards in the Top 3 Data and AI Startups category, and early in 2022 was named to the America's Best Startup Employers list by Forbes.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacera