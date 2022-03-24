Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS Program Significantly Boosts Elementary School Reading Skills, New Study Finds

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent research study conducted by SEG Measurement has found that the Center for the Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS (Systematic Instruction in Phonological Awareness, Phonics, and Sight Words) program achieves significantly greater growth in reading skills than other literacy interventions students received, as measured by DIBELS®.

SEG's study results reinforce previous study results that demonstrated the effectiveness of SIPPS and come at a significant time given the impact of the COVID pandemic, particularly with regard to the learning lag now identified in grades 1 and 2. SIPPS provides a proven, systematic instructional model that successfully boosts literacy rates and directly addresses the needs of struggling early readers.

Evaluating the Effectiveness of the SIPPS Program: Comparing Reading Skills Growth of Intervention Students Receiving SIPPS Instruction with the Growth of Those Receiving Existing Instruction is a six-month study conducted during the fall semester of the 2021–2022 school year in Pasco County, FL.

"Across the nation, elementary school teachers have found SIPPS to be a 'secret sauce' in helping their students gain the literacy skills and foundational knowledge needed to succeed in school," Collaborative Classroom CEO Kelly Stuart says. "In study after study, including this most recent one of SIPPS usage in Pasco County, the results confirm what educators have long known: When it comes to teaching students to read, SIPPS works."

Developed by the late Dr. John Shefelbine, SIPPS is currently used in over 600 school districts. The program aligns with the research on best practices in teaching foundational skills (word recognition and fluency) through small-group instruction. SIPPS recognizes that an evidence-based intervention accelerates students' progress. Building on decades of research on effective literacy interventions, SIPPS ensures that teachers hear children clearly when they respond, while providing targeted, corrective feedback accompanied by placement and ongoing mastery assessments.

"SIPPS provides teachers and students with strong and concise routines that help students focus on the learning and acquire new skills," says Danielle Varcardipone, Senior Instructional Specialist at Pasco County Schools. "The program accelerates learners through a systematic scope and sequence that utilizes research-based best practices for literacy instruction."

Amplify recently released data showing that one in three K–3 students require major and systemic intervention like that provided by SIPPS to have a chance of reading on grade level by the end of the school year.

"This SIPPS study comes at a crucial time. We need to equip teachers with interventions that align with how best to teach foundational skills and demonstrate effectiveness," says Stuart. "SIPPS is such an intervention."

