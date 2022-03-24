CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN BRADENTON, FLORIDA

- Fast casual concept continues growth in the Sunshine State and offers 100 guests free chicken salad for a year -

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Bradenton, Florida. Following the brand's expansion in Wellington last year, the brand has 30 locations in the state, with plans to open additional stores in Wesley Chapel and Estero later this year. Located at 5434 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Chicken Salad Chick Bradenton will celebrate its grand opening on April 5 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year, with the next 99 guests receiving one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, April 6 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. **

Thursday, April 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Cutting Board.**

Friday, April 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Water Bottle.**

Saturday, April 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.**

The Bradenton restaurant is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Karen Jordan of Manasota Chick, LLC. Jordan was first introduced to the brand back in 2018 while on vacation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, she began researching opportunities outside of the corporate world and took a deeper look into franchising with Chicken Salad Chick. She quickly recognized the company's track record for success and family-centered brand values similar to her own - such as the passion for enriching lives and serving others - and decided to join the Chick family.

"As the former Director of Field Training and a Franchise Business Consultant for Golden Corral, I gained a lot of knowledge about the restaurant industry that I knew I could apply to my own business. The pandemic gave me the time and motivation to start making that dream a reality," said Karen Jordan. "While searching for concepts that would best fit me and what I was looking for in a culture, I kept coming back to Chicken Salad Chick. Today, I'm thrilled to call myself a Chick owner and can't wait to serve the Bradenton community with our delicious made-from-scratch recipes and welcoming atmosphere."

Chicken Salad Chick in Bradenton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/ . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download and create an account on the Craving Credits app. Once the restaurant opens, guests will receive a unique code to enter into their Craving Credits app to receive their reward. All first 100 guests must make a purchase of The Chick meal or greater value.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBradenton/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

