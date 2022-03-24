For A Bright Future Foundation Unveils Additional Sponsors for its Exceptional April 7th Fundraiser in Miami, FL

Key businesses and community leaders join a very impressive sponsorship roster including ESI, Mark J. Leder Foundation, Akerman LLP, Cowen, Samaha & Associates, Inc., Greenberg Taurig, Kevin Griffin, CEO & CIO of MGG Investment Group LP, Glenn Degenaars of First Republic PWM, Marc Leder of Sun Capital Partners, Inc., and Sharon Luboff, philanthropist

The Celebration Event will be held at the unique and iconic Oasis in Miami, Florida. The Event Committee is chaired by Tracey Shaw, former WWE Executive

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children is excited to announce its list of additional sponsors for its Celebration Event, taking place on April 7th, 2022. The fundraiser is benefitting the For A Bright Future Foundation educational and STEAM related programs.

These new sponsors will join Black Dragon Capital℠, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Grant Thornton, Foley Insurance, MelroseINC., E11EVEN Vodka, the Patron and Bacardi families; and Executives and their families.

It will be a night of celebration featuring incredible live and silent auction items, unbelievable performances, and incredible photo exhibition. The event will be attended by media, business, civic and educational professionals who deeply cares about the issues For A bright Future Foundation is committed to address through its scholarships and educational programs supporting underserved communities.

"Our team is honored to receive the trust and support of sponsor organizations and individuals whose generosity and compassion will allow us to give back to the community," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board. "We remain steadfast in our goal to be able to help brilliant young people follow their dreams through our programs and help them become empowered individuals who can give back to others in the future. This is a tremendous undertaking that would not be possible without the continued support of these incredible organizations and individuals who believe in For A Bright Future's mission."

"Once again we want to express our gratitude to our generous sponsors and guests for their unwavering support in our cause. Without them, we would not be able to help create better futures for our promising students. We look forward to a successful fundraising event featuring an amazing art exhibition, incredible auction items, great entertainment, and more," said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Former WWE Executive and Chair of the Event Committee.

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future Fundraising Event, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org. To support our educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

