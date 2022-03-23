SATURDAY, MAY 14 AT THE FORUM IN LOS ANGELES

JUST ADDED – ICONIC VERZUZ BATTLE BETWEEN CYPRESS HILL AND ONYX

TICKETS ARE ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 12 PM PT

Click Here for Super Charged Event Trailer

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club has announced an Iconic VERZUZ battle for the 'Lineage of Greatness' event set for Saturday, May 14 at the Forum in Los Angeles between hip-hop legends Cypress Hill and Onyx. Tickets starting at $31.00 will go On-Sale This Friday, March 25, at noon PT through TrillerFightClub.com, TheLAForum.com, and Ticketmaster.com at www.ticketmaster.com/trillerverz5

The Trillerverz 5 'Lineage of Greatness' includes legendary boxing families and a once-in-a-lifetime VERZUZ battle between Cypress Hill and Onyx. This event at the Forum is the perfect night for sports and entertainment, whether you are in the arena or in the comfort of your home streaming it with family and friends.

The full TrillerVerz V boxing card includes:

SERGEY KOVALEV VS. TERVEL PULEV (10 Rounds / Cruiserweight)

KUBRAT PULEV VS. ANDREY FEDOSOV

SON OF A LEGEND EVAN HOLYFIELD VS. MAURICE WILLIAMS

FERNANDO 'EL FEROZ' VARGAS JR., AMADO 'EL MALVADO' VARGAS, AND THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PRO DEBUT OF EMILIANO VARGAS

Check out the Trillerverz 5 promo video here: https://vimeo.com/691191646

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

TrillerVerz 5 signals Triller's continued commitment to its legacy of innovation by recognizing the 'Lineage of Greatness,' a one-time, iconic, cultural experience that showcases world-class fighters and global hip hop legends in an epic Verzuz rap battle. TrillerVerz 5 carries its legacy into this unique event, streamed globally for fans of a new form of entertainment. TrillerVerz 5 opens doors and answers questions for those in the ring, on the stage, in the arena, and everyone watching worldwide on their TVs and devices. Fans of what's new, now and next, make sure you get your tickets to attend or order the PPV now to make sure you don't miss a second of this amazing collision of entertainment and action.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

This Triller Fight Club PPV event, priced at $29.99, will be carried in North America across all traditional PPV TV platforms, including cable, satellite & telco TV PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada. It will also be offered to commercial outlets via Joe Hand Promotions and globally via digital streaming to all major outlets as listed below.

**HOW TO WATCH THE May 14th event via Worldwide Streaming **

Digitally broadcast via FITE and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

Commercial outlets can order through Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or through their website at orders.joehandpromotions.com .

Follow Triller Fight Club on social media:

Instagram: @Triller, @TrillerFightClub

Twitter: @Triller, @TrillerFight

Facebook: @TrillerFightClub

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment, offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications' Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn, and Facebook . FITE: It's ON.

About iNDemand:

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.

About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) is the pioneer of the Out of Home sports content distribution market in the U.S. As a full-service sports and entertainment media consultant and distributor, JHP works closely with their commercial partners to help them provide the best viewing experience in their establishments.

About the Forum

The Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, mixed martial arts and boxing and more. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollster Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thelaforum.com .

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Triller) (PRNewswire)

TrillerVerz logo (PRNewsfoto/Triller) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Triller