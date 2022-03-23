Sobi to cease ReFacto manufacturing in the first quarter of 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® today announced that its contract with Pfizer for the manufacture of drug substance for ReFacto AF®/Xyntha® (ReFacto) has been amended due to clarity of final order volumes and will now expire in the first quarter of 2024, earlier than the previous expiry date at the end of 2025. Manufacturing of drug substance for ReFacto will be transferred to Pfizer's production unit in Ireland, ensuring continued patient access.

Sobi will start the process of downsizing its Stockholm manufacturing facility in the second half of 2022, with the last volumes being delivered to Pfizer in the beginning of 2024. An estimated 80 positions are expected to be affected by the closure over the next 24 months. Sales of ReFacto amounted to SEK 445 M in 2021. Today's announcement is not anticipated to impact the financial outlook for 2022 and revenue is expected to be compensated for by productivity improvements beyond 2023.

Sobi has been responsible for commercial production of ReFacto and its predecessor since 1998. Production of Sobi's own medicines is outsourced to other companies, and the closure of the Stockholm manufacturing facility will have no effect on the supply of Sobi medicines.

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

