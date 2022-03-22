Texas Rising Stars Honors Ward, Smith & Hill Attorney Brett F. Miller

Miller is recognized for his work with plaintiffs in civil litigation

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward, Smith & Hill trial attorney Brett F. Miller has earned selection to the 2022 edition of Texas Rising Stars for his expertise in civil litigation. The listing highlights the best young attorneys in the state.

Mr. Miller's expertise involves business and employment disputes as well as cases involving non-competes and trade secrets. He leads the firm's family law practice, representing individuals in divorce proceedings, child custody disputes and complex property issues. This marks his fifth year to earn Rising Stars honors.

"This recognition reflects the team effort of our law firm," said Mr. Miller. "I'm honored that my legal peers recognize the arduous work we do for our clients."

Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen for the annual Texas Rising Stars listing, which is designed to recognize attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Selections are first made through peer nominations followed by a meticulous blue-ribbon review.

Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will highlight the 2022 honorees. For more information on Texas Rising Stars, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC