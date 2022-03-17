The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 3

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the Jeep® Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator might look like? What if a truck dared to be more like an SUV to increase its departure angle? The latest Jeep concept heading to this year's Easter Jeep Safari reinvents what the ultimate terrain tackler dares to be, delivering an abundance of four-wheeling confidence and a pinch of open-air freedom.

