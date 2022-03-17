MetTel Doubles Business Partner Investments with Newly Aligned Channel Organization

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation leader specializing in IT communications, is increasing its channel partner program by more than 100% in size, scope and capital investment with a new channel organization. The organization will now align resources to partners throughout North America to locally collaborate with agents and respond to market opportunities faster.

Tim Hanley, Senior Vice President of Channel will lead the new MetTel Channel Organization and be responsible for executing channel strategy and growth along with David Mitchell as Vice President of Channel Sales focused on midmarket and David Dickson as Vice President of Channel Operations. Corey Cohen, who recently joined MetTel as Vice President of Channel Marketing, is building a team to support sales, marketing and enablement programs with independent technology brokerages, sub-agents, distributors, resellers and manufacturers.

The formation of the new MetTel Channel Organization was driven by Jake Aronow, VP Growth. "We've had a tremendous amount of success in the channel throughout our history and we know there's unlimited upside potential if we support the channel properly. We're investing in our people and processes to make it simple for channel partners to work with MetTel," said Aronow. "Our services, support, and systems are second to none, enabling our partners to deliver whatever their customers need — POTS Transformation (POTS replacement), SD-WAN, SASE/security services, corporate mobility and IoT — as an efficiently bundled and fully-managed service."

As a two-time leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services and with a robust mobility offering, MetTel is uniquely positioned in the channel to help address the most complex deployments for large enterprise customers.

From a business perspective, functions such as quoting/booking, engineering, escalations and commissions will be streamlined and funneled through a single, fluid business process. Dedicated teams in each area with accountable metrics for partner support, deadlines, prioritization and sequencing are designed to ensure a smooth process flow and a convenience partner experience. Further, MetTel agent managers are located throughout the country and have responsibility for territory development and day-to-day partner interaction and support.

"Our new channel alignment and strategy will significantly improve our ability to support the agent channel," said Hanley. "Our award-winning, US-based customer care and support has always been a key differentiator. Now, replicating that effort for the channel to enhance the partner experience will prove beneficial for everyone. We have the focus, the capital and the right team to deliver enterprise technology to our partners and their customers, improving the way business gets done."

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

