Domino Data Lab Appoints Data Science Leader John Kahan to Strategic Board Advisor Role

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced that John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer Emeritus at Microsoft, has joined the company as a strategic advisor to both its CEO and Board of Directors. In his new role, Kahan will advise Domino's product development and go-to-market efforts.

Kahan is a proven leader with nearly four decades of data science, worldwide business, and technology transformation experience across Microsoft and IBM. In 2021, John was named by DatatechVibe as one of the top 15 data professionals globally, transforming and redefining business and the industry.

Through his work with Microsoft, Kahan has leveraged large datasets to solve problems and help transform the company into a customer-driven paradigm. His direct work with the senior leadership team resulted in better product development, engineering, marketing, sales, and financial strategies. This includes building the early data infrastructure that underpins today's Microsoft's Azure Cloud Services and Bing search engine.

Kahan also brings a breadth of board experience to Domino, including over 20 years serving on both for-profit and non-profit boards. He sits on the board of U.S. Venture, a privately held multi-billion-dollar distributor of petroleum and renewable energy products, and is a strategic advisor to its CEO on its sustainability strategies and solutions.

Kahan holds several other board and advisory roles relevant to Domino's business and its key markets. He currently holds roles on the board of predictive analytics platform company Equinauts, and as a strategic advisor, to its CEO; and on the board Novartis Foundation, where he advises on the use of AI to help drive improvements in cardiovascular disease in low-income areas. John is also the Chairman of the Board of the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Foundation of Seattle Children's — named after his son who died of SIDS in 2003.

"Domino Data Lab has led the movement by many of the world's largest companies to build machine learning models into core business functions with important transparency and collaboration that is needed to succeed in today's world," said Kahan. "I am thrilled to contribute my experience, as well as my passion for advancing the impact of data on health, to Domino and its customers' success."

"Our mission is to unleash data science to address the world's most important challenges," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino Data Lab. "John's passion about using data for good is inspiring, and his experience as an accomplished data science leader will be invaluable to helping us make Domino the best platform for enterprise data science teams."

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com .

