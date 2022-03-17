Cornerstone Resources Adds Zest AI To Improve Credit Access for Millions of Credit Union Members

Zest, a CSS Preferred Provider, to be exclusive AI software partner for 500+ member credit unions

Cornerstone members will get access to powerful risk models tailored for their markets

Models built with Zest approve 25% to 30% more loans across all credit products

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Resources announced today that it is partnering with Zest AI to make better, faster, and fairer lending more accessible to all of its member organizations. Cornerstone Resources is part of Cornerstone League, the nation's largest regional credit union trade association with nearly 500 credit unions in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Cornerstone Resources, CUNA Strategic Services, and Zest will team up to bring Zest's industry-leading AI lending software to more Cornerstone members. Models built with Zest use more data and better math than traditional national scores to safely approve more members overlooked by legacy scoring. Credit unions using Zest software are achieving five-fold increases in instant-decisioning rates and 25% to 30% higher approvals with no added risk. Loan approvals are also more inclusive by drawing on deep insights from credit reports and loan histories in the markets Cornerstone members serve.

"We're honored that Cornerstone chose Zest as its preferred solution partner for AI-driven lending," says Jose Valentin, Vice President of Corporate Development at Zest AI. "This partnership will enrich the lives of millions of families through wider access to affordable credit."

"Zest's solution is clearly best-in-class when it comes to transparency, compliance, and client support," says Ryan Dold, Chief Revenue Officer of Cornerstone Resources. "We look for partners who commit to creating long-term value for our member organizations and Zest has quickly established a track record of trust in the credit union industry."

"We're excited to collaborate with Cornerstone Resources and Zest to position the credit unions in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas to improve the financial lives of their members. This creates a tremendous opportunity to leverage AI to open up lending opportunities to members who otherwise may not have had access to credit," says Barb Lowman, President of CSS.

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Since 2009, it has made fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

About Cornerstone Resources

Cornerstone Resources is a service corporation that provides industry-leading solutions and expertise to credit unions across the country. Cornerstone Resources is a part of the Cornerstone League, a regional trade association representing the interests of credit unions in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. For more information, visit cornerstoneresources.coop .

About CUNA Strategic Services

CUNA Strategic Services develops strategic alliance relationships to bring credit unions innovative solutions that will drive membership growth and operational excellence at an attractive price. The company is majority-owned by Credit Union National Association and state Leagues. For more information, visit www.cunastrategicservices.com .

