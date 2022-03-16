TRIUMPH AWARDED POWER PACKS CONTRACT FOR 777 FREIGHTER CONVERSION FROM MAMMOTH FREIGHTERS

BERWYN, Pa. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products & Services operating company was selected to supply Hydraulic Power Pack Units on Mammoth Freighters' 777 Freighter Conversion Program. Designed, qualified, and manufactured at its Clemmons, North Carolina facility, Triumph leveraged its extensive experience and large portfolio of products to offer a cost-effective solution that uniquely fulfills Mammoth's cargo door power generation needs.

"Triumph is well positioned to support Mammoth Freighters' mission of developing a line of energy-efficient and productive long range freight conversion aircrafts," said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services. "The demand for passenger-to-freighter modifications is at record levels, and Triumph's experience in producing the hydraulic power packs used in this type of conversion was a key factor in Mammoth selecting us as their hydraulic partner."

Triumph's Actuation Products & Services provides design, manufacturing and MRO services for products and systems including hydraulic pumps and motors, actuators, fuses, accumulators, valves and manifolds, and carrier launched aircraft holdback bars. Triumph Actuation Products & Services maintains a unique capability for systems engineering and integration, as well as hydromechanical and electronics in-house development. It also serves as the integration focal for Triumph, specializing in motion, control, and power systems for commercial, military and rotorcraft aircraft.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

