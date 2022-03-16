ELENA LICARI, A LEADING REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL, AFFILIATES WITH COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

From firefighter to serving the Silicon Valley with exceptional real estate service

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Elena Licari, a leading real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company's Los Gatos office. Licari was formerly affiliated with Compass.

Licari is a skilled and heavily sought-after real estate agent in Silicon Valley, boasting incredible sales success and an impeccable reputation for consumer care. She is consistently a top performing agent, recently appearing on the prestigious Real Trends Top 1000 and America's Best rankings. In 2021, Licari completed over $100 million in pending and closed sales.

Licari brings a unique perspective to real estate, with nearly 15 years as a San Jose firefighter and fire engineer. As a firefighter/fire engineer, she fell in love with helping people and learned to guide others through high-stress situations. She applies the lessons she garnered during her time as a professional firefighter, as she coaches people through life-changing buying and selling decisions.

Born in Ukraine, Licari immigrated to Northern California as a young child and was raised in Campbell, Cupertino and Foster City. She has lived in Los Gatos with her husband, who is a home builder, for many years. Licari is passionate about health and fitness, speaks Russian and loves to explore the amazing outdoors of Northern California, whether it is on skis, a dirt bike or a wake surfboard.

"Partnering with the well-known and respected brand of Coldwell Banker was a strategic business decision to help elevate my business and increase my growth. The company's leading technology, consumer programs and services will help to further enhance my client offerings. I am excited to see what the future looks like alongside the best brand in the industry."

-- Elena Licari

"Elena's impressive business success, strong work ethic and incomparable consumer approach is a perfect fit with the culture and values of Coldwell Banker Realty. We are thrilled to partner with Elena to further enhance her offerings and support her business growth"

-- Alan Scearce, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472

