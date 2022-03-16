Alkami Co:lab 2022 to Bring Together Top Industry Leaders to Explore the Future of Digital Banking

Annual conference examines key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the keynote speakers and sessions for its annual conference, Co:lab 2022 , being held in Grapevine, TX, April 25-27, 2022. The event brings together the best minds in the industry to share their experiences and insights, collaborate around challenges and solutions, and accelerate innovation in digital banking.

"The pace of digital banking innovation requires regional and community financial institutions to be active participants in co-creating what's next for the industry," said Alex Shootman, CEO, Alkami. "That is why Co:lab is more than a conference—it's where collaboration and innovation converge as our clients and other digital banking leaders come together to shape the future of digital banking."

Alkami CMO, Allison Cerra, added, "We are thrilled to be back in person this year as we gather to share our challenges of today and solutions for the future. Together, we can connect with and learn from these inspiring leaders to innovate and pave the path for the rest of the industry to follow."

This year's event will feature three highly sought-after keynote speakers:

Jason Dorsey , a pioneering generations speaker and researcher. Dorsey will share surprising insights from his unique research into each generation—from Gen Z to Baby Boomers—and bring some unforgettable stories to life that reveal specific actions FIs can take to embrace and engage every generation.

Ron Shevlin , Forbes fintech journalist and chief research officer for Cornerstone Advisors. As one of the banking industry's most notable experts, Ron will call on his analytical acumen to share objective insights on the priorities driving revenue and profitability improvements for mid-size financial institutions and fintech firms.

Brett King , international best-selling author, world-renowned futurist, and media personality. With deep industry insights gained as the host of the world's top fintech radio show/podcast, King will dive into the fintech ecosystem to uncover the reasons behind the recent fintech boom and its current valuation premium. He will also explore the impact of experiential banking, including AI, the Metaverse and digital wallets, and how these trends are redefining banking for the 21st century.

Joining these experts on the main stage will be leading banks and credit unions from across the country, including ORNL Federal Credit Union (Oak Ridge, TN) , STAR Financial Bank (Fort Wayne, IN) , Connexus Credit Union (Wausau, WI) and Mountain America Credit Union (Sandy, UT) .

The event's numerous breakout sessions will further explore the hottest topics and trends impacting the industry today, including bitcoin, buy now pay later, payments, business banking, digital account opening, and loan origination. Throughout the event, conference attendees will also be provided networking opportunities to connect with some of the fastest growing banks and credit unions in the country and the most innovative technology partners in the industry.

