With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 377%, ClassWallet Ranks No. 33 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147%

Announcement coincides with the company's move into new expanded offices in Hollywood, Fla.

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today named ClassWallet as number 33 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Born from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The companies on the list, according to Inc., show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Fla., Fairhope, Ala., and Covington, La., areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

To keep up with its rapid-paced growth, ClassWallet has just completed a move into new office space in the same Hollywood, Florida building it has been operating from for the last five years. Unlike its previous open floor plan office space, the new facility is equipped with private offices, a space for the company's customer success team, an expanded conference room, two huddle spaces, a green room to better view and edit support videos, a kitchen and hangout area. Approximately 27 employees will work from the new offices.

"The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast List ranking provides external corroboration of ClassWallet's growth and trajectory. Last year, we posted record-breaking numbers in both revenue and transaction volume, and we've been successful in scaling our digital wallet technology for both school districts and state and federal agencies," said Jamie Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO, ClassWallet. "Our new office in Hollywood is testament to the fact that our products, people and mission are a powerful combination that will help us to continue the positive growth and momentum we are experiencing."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/southeast .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet ( www.classwallet.com ) supports K-12 finance leaders in saving valuable time and overhead costs by providing an automated accounts payable platform and marketplace for decentralized purchases. Used by 13 state agencies and 3,900 schools serving 2.5 million students, the innovative digital wallet technology is fast becoming the industry standard for classroom supply and facilities maintenance budgets, emergency funding and student scholarship programs. ClassWallet has attracted top retailers like Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Home Depot, Lakeshore Learning and thousands of leading merchants that serve the K-12 education market to accept ClassWallet as a form for payment.

