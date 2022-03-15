Two Maids & a Mop Celebrates Success, Leadership, and More with Annual Awards

Leading Residential Cleaning Brand Celebrates Notable Franchisees

Birmingham, Ala. ­­, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Maids & A Mop, the leading residential cleaning franchise, announced award recipients of a variety of accolades including the brand's coveted Pink Blazer award. Two Maids & a Mop recognized top performers, leading sales generators, and more for their 2022 annual awards.

"At its core, our Two Maids & a Mop team has always been driven by the passion and incredible work ethic of our team members and franchise owners," said Paul Ebert, president of Two Maids & a Mop. "It is an honor to recognize these exceptional individuals and to be able to call them our own. In spite of a pandemic and other challenges, our Two Maids family continues to excel and offer the best and shiniest service to every single one of our customers."

Typically awarded at Two Maids & a Mop's annual MaidCon convention, the company recognized honorees virtually this year and celebrated various accomplishments from the last year. This year's Two Maids & a Mop awards and selected franchisee honorees include:

Breakthrough Office of the Year recognizes franchise locations that opened during the 2021 calendar year and experienced exceptional growth since opening until March 2022 . Breakthrough Office of the Year was awarded to Jordan Black in O'Fallon, Missouri .

Fastest Growing Office acknowledges the franchisee office with the greatest increase in gross revenue from 2020 to 2021. Fast Growing Office winner was Ryan Myers in Gilbert , Arizona.

Most Talked About Office recognizes offices that opened during the 2021 calendar year and grew exponentially. The Most Talked About Office was bestowed upon Blue and Nicole Akers in Auburn, Alabama .

The Top BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) Performers honors those franchisees that have exceed their revenue goal set by the Two Maids corporate team at the beginning of the year. The Top BHAG Performers include Ryan Myers of Gilbert, Arizona ; Blue and Nicole Akers of Auburn, Alabama ; Christa Mruz of White Plains, New York ; Lee Sheridan of Virginia Beach, Virginia ; and Jordan Black of Boulder, Colorado .

The Pink Blazer award is Two Maids' most prestigious award and recognizes franchisee locations the meet the highest standards in profitability, growth, revenue increase from the previous year, and overall ambassadorship for the Two Maids brand. This year's recipients if the Pink Blazer award were Ryan Myers in Gilbert, Arizona and Blue and Nicole Akers in Auburn, Alabama .

"Our network of franchise owners remains incredibly motivated in the face of obstacles and that is evident in the awards presented and our honorees," added Ebert. "Our achievements over the last twelve months, and since our inception in 2003, have helped to make our team confident and optimistic about what lies ahead for Two Maids and the success we will see in the remainder of 2022."

