Leidos Named to World's Most Ethical Companies® List for Fifth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. The award by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, cited Leidos for its unwavering commitment to business integrity.

"It's a privilege to be again named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our 43,000 employees worldwide. Each serves our stakeholders with uncompromising integrity and dedication to making the world safer, healthier and more efficient. I am proud of our team and honored by this recognition."

This marks the fifth consecutive year for Leidos to receive this honor from Ethisphere. The company is one of only two honorees in the Information Technology Services category. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Having a strong values-based ethical culture is a responsibility shared by every Leidos employee," said Courtney Edmonds, Leidos Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. "At Leidos, we're guided by our core values every day and this recognition validates the company's commitment to acting with trust and integrity."

Ethisphere evaluates each year's honorees by assessing their culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance and diversity. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Congratulations to everyone at Leidos for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies® designation," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere Chief Executive Officer. "Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies® honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community."

Ethisphere's long-standing belief that financial performance and ethics go hand-in-hand continues to be validated by the "Ethics Premium." Ethisphere's annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies® outperformed the large cap sector by 24.6 percent over the past five calendar years.

The full list of the World's Most Ethical Companies® can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

