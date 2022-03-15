LawCall
IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8:30 am ET
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BAODING, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our performance for the fiscal year 2021, as we demonstrated excellent revenue growth and improved business efficiencies. In fiscal year 2021, our business execution was reflected as we reached approximately $160.88 million in revenue with an increase of59% year-over-year and approximately $11.02 million in gross profit with an increase of 93% year-over-year. In fiscal year 2021, we launched a series of initiatives to optimize our revenue structure and diversify our business, which led to a very encouraging results. We significantly improved our operating and cost efficiency,reducing our sell, general and administrative expense by 14.3%, while maintaining the solid growth of overall sales volume and average selling prices of CMP products and offset printing paper products. Looking forward, with our dedicated effort and commitment, we believe our business fundamentals will continue to support our leading position in the industry and grow in the foreseeable future."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 ($ millions)


2021


2020


 % Change

 Revenues


45.05


32.48


38.7%

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


32.66


19.68


66.0%

 Light-Weight CMP**


7.00


5.24


33.5%

 Offset Printing Paper


2.97


4.88


-39.2%

 Tissue Paper Products


2.28


2.65


-14.0%

  Face Masks


0.15


0.04


314.5%








 Gross profit


4.34


0.75


481.8%

 Gross profit (loss) margin


9.6%


2.3%


7.3 pp****

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


9.6%


1.4%


8.2 pp****

 Light-Weight CMP**


12.2%


3.9%


8.3 pp****

 Offset Printing Paper


21.5%


13.6%


7.9 pp****

 Tissue Paper Products***


-13.9%


-15.0%


1.1 pp****

 Face Masks


25.2%


5.8%


19.4 pp****








 Operating income (loss)


1.95


-1.97


199.0%

 Net income


4.16


-1.62


357.0%

 EBITDA


8.66


2.63


229.3%

 Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share


0.07


-0.06


216.7%








 * Products from PM6







 ** Products from PM1







 *** Products from PM8 and PM9







 **** pp represents percentage points







  • Revenue increased by 38.7% to approximately $45.05 million, primarily attributable to an increase in sales volume of CMP products.
  • Gross profit increased by 481.8% to approximately $4.34 million. Total gross margin increased by 7.3 percentage point to 9.6%.
  • Income from operations was approximately $1.95 million, compared to loss from operations of approximately $1.97 million for the same period of last year.
  • Net income was approximately $4.16 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of approximately $1.62 million, or loss of $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") increased by 229.3% to approximately $8.66 million.

Revenue

For the fourth quarter of 2021, total revenue increased by approximately $12.6 million, or 38.7%, to approximately $45.0 million from approximately $32.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of CMP.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively:


 For the Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(tonne)


 ASP
($/tonne)


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(tonne)


 ASP
($/tonne)

 Regular CMP

32,662


57,410


569


19,677


45,210


435

 Light-Weight CMP

6,996


12,543


558


5,242


12,417


422

 Offset Printing Paper

2,967


3,911


759


4,877


7,895


618

 Tissue Paper Products

2,278


2,292


994


2,648


3,165


837

 Total

44,903


76,156


590


32,444


68,687


472














 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(thousand
pieces)


 ASP
($/thousand
pieces)


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
($/thousand
pieces)


 ASP
($/thousand
pieces)

 Face Masks

146


3,014


49


35


445


79

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, increased by $14.7 million, or 59.1%, to approximately $39.7 million and accounted for 88.0% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $24.9 million, or 76.7% of total revenue, for the same period of last year. The Company sold 69,953tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $567/tonne in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 57,627tonnes at an ASP of $432/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by approximately $13.0million, or 66.0%, to approximately $32.7 million, resulting from sales of 57,410tonnes at an ASP of $569/tonne, during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $19.7  million, resulting from sales of 45,210 tonnes at an ASP of $435/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by approximately $1.8 million, or 33.5%, to approximately $7.0 million, resulting from sales of 12,543tonnes at an ASP of $558/tonne for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $5.2 million, resulting from sales of 12,417 tonnes at an ASP of $422/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper decreased by $1.9million, or 39.2%, to approximately $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, from approximately $4.9 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,911tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $759/tonne in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 7,895 tonnes at an ASP of $618/tonne in the same period of last year.

Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by $0.4 million, or 14.0%, to approximately $2.3 million, resulting from sales of 2,292tonnes at an ASP of $994/tonne, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $2.6million, resulting from sales of 3,165tonnes at an ASP of $837/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from face masks increased by $110,993, or 314.5%, to approximately $146,282  for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $35,289 for the same period of 2020. The Company sold 3,014 thousand pieces of face masks for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 445 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of 2020.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales increased by $9.0 million, or 28.3%, to approximately $40.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from approximately $31.7 million for the same period of last year. For paper products, overall cost of sales per tonne was $533 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $462 for the same period of last year. The increase in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the increased manufacturing overhead costs and increased material costs, specifically higher average unit purchase costs of recycled paper board and recycled white scrap paper in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $514, $490, $596 and $1,132, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to  $429, $406, $534, and $962, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit was approximately $4.3million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compare to the gross profit of approximately $0.7 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 9.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.3% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 9.6%, 12.2%, 21.5%, -13.9% and 25.2%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.4%, 3.9%, 13.6%, -15.0% and 5.8%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.3 million, or 12.0%, to approximately $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from approximately $2.7 million for the same period of last year.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was approximately $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.0 million, or 199.0%, from loss from operations of approximately $2.0 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to operating margin of -6.1% for the same period of last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was approximately $4.2 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $5.8 million, or 357.0%, from net loss of approximately $1.6 million, or $0.06 loss per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $2.6 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in US$)









 For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 ($ millions)


2021



2020

 Net income (loss)


4.16



-1.62

 Add: Income tax


0.60



-0.52

         Net interest expense


0.28



0.28

         Depreciation and amortization


3.62



4.49

 EBITDA


8.66



2.63

Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results



 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 ($ millions)


2021


2020


 % Change

 Revenues


160.88


100.94


59.4%

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


111.08


62.32


78.2%

 Light-Weight CMP**


23.43


16.84


39.2%

 Offset Printing Paper


17.06


12.27


39.1%

 Tissue Paper Products


8.77


8.41


4.2%

  Face Masks


0.54


1.10


-51.2%








 Gross profit


11.02


5.70


93.2%

 Gross profit (loss) margin


6.9%


5.7%


1.2 pp****

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


6.3%


5.4%


1.0 pp****

 Light-Weight CMP**


8.7%


8.9%


-0.2 pp****

 Offset Printing Paper


18.2%


17.3%


0.9 pp****

 Tissue Paper Products***


-14.3%


-21.7%


7.4 pp****

 Face Masks


19.2 %


48.1%


-28.9 pp****








 Operating income (loss)


1.46


-5.46


126.8%

 Net income


0.91


-5.55


116.3%

 EBITDA


22.94


10.16


125.6%

 Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share


0.02


-0.21


109.5%








 * Products from PM6







 ** Products from PM1







 *** Products from PM8 and PM9







 **** pp represents percentage points







Revenue

For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenue increased by $59.9 million, or 59.4%, to approximately $160.9 million from approximately $100.9 million for 2020. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to an increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and increase in ASPs of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products, partially offset by the decrease in sales volume of tissue paper products.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively:


 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(tonne)


 ASP
($/tonne)


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(tonne)


 ASP
($/tonne)

 Regular CMP

111,079


213,490


520


62,325


154,084


404

 Light-Weight CMP

23,432


46,201


507


16,836


42,801


393

 Offset Printing Paper

17,063


24,513


696


12,266


20,358


603

 Tissue Paper Products

8,770


8,255


1,062


8,415


10,088


834

 Total

160,344


292,459


548


99,841


227,331


439


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
(thousand
pieces)


 ASP
($/thousand
pieces)


 Revenue
($'000)


 Volume
($/thousand
pieces)


 ASP
($/thousand
pieces)

 Face Masks

538


12,664


42


1,102


10,301


107

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP increased by $55.4 million, or69.9%, to approximately $134.5 million, and accounted for 83.6% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to  approximately $79.2 million, or 78.4% of total revenue for 2020. The Company sold 259,691tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $518/tonne in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 196,885tonnes at an ASP of $402/tonne in 2020.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $48.8 million, or 78.2%, to approximately $111.1 million, resulting from sales of 213,490tonnes at an ASP of $520/tonne during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $62.3 million, resulting from sales of 154,084tonnes at an ASP of $404/tonne for 2020. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $6.6 million, or 39.2%, to approximately $23.4million, resulting from sales of 46,201tonnes at an ASP of $507/tonne for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $16.8million, resulting from sales of 42,801tonnes at an ASP of $393/tonne for 2020.

Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $4.8 million, or 39.1%, to approximately $17.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $12.3 million for 2020. The Company sold 24,513tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $696/tonne in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 20,358tonnes at an ASP of $603/tonne in 2020.

Revenue from tissue paper products increased by $0.4 million, or 4.2%, to approximately $8.8 million, resulting from sales of 8,255tonnes at an ASP of $1,062/tonne, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to revenue of approximately $8.4 million, resulting from sales of 10,088tonnes at an ASP of $834/tonne for 2020.

Revenue from face masks decreased by $0.6 million, or 51.2%, to approximately $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from approximately $1.1 million for 2020. The Company sold 12,664 thousand pieces of face masks for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 10,301 thousand pieces of face masks for 2020.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales increased by $54.6 million, or 57.4%, to approximately $149.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $95.2 million for 2020. The increase in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the increased sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and increased material costs in the year ended December 31, 2021.  Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products were, $487, $463, $570, and $1,214, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $383, $358, $498, and $1,015, respectively, for 2020.

Total gross profit increased by $5.3million, or 93.2%, to approximately $11.0million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $5.7 million for 2020. Overall gross margin increased by 1.2percentage points to 6.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 5.7% for 2020. Gross margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 6.3%, 8.7%, 18.2%, -14.3% and 19.2%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.4%, 8.9%, 17.3%, -21.7% and 48.1%, respectively, for 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses decreased by $1.6 million, or 14.3%, to approximately $9.6 million for the yearended December 31, 2021 from approximately $11.2 million for 2020. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses was 5.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 11.1% for 2020.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income from operations increased by $6.9 million, or 126.8% to approximately $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from loss from operations of approximately $5.5 million for 2020. Operating margin was 0.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 5.4% for 2020.

Net Income (Loss)

Net Income increased by $6.5 million, or 116.3%, to approximately $0.9 million, or earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.02, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of approximately $5.6 million, or loss per basic and diluted share of $0.21 for 2020.

EBITDA

EBITDA increased by $12.7million, or 125.6%, to approximately $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $10.2 million for 2020.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in US$)



 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 ($ millions)


2021



2020

 Net income (loss)


0.91



-5.55

 Add: Income tax


5.55



-1.10

         Net interest expense


1.12



1.03

         Depreciation and amortization


15.36



15.79

 EBITDA


22.94



10.16

Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including loan from credit union) of approximately $11.20 million, $13.52 million and $2.98 million, respectively, compared to  approximately $4.14 million, $12.16 million and $4.60 million, respectively, at the end of 2020.

Net accounts receivable was approximately $4.87 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to  approximately $2.39 million as of December 31, 2020. Net inventory was approximately $5.84 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $1.23 million at the end of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had current assets of approximately $55.52 million and current liabilities of approximately $20.43 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $35.09 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $14.91 million and current liabilities of approximately $18.34million, resulting in a working capital deficit of approximately $3.43 million at the end of 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $2.44 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $16.14 million for 2020. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $25.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $20.53 million for 2020. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $34.19 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of approximately $2.05 million for 2020.

Recent development

On December 7, 2021, the Company announced that it has officially started its surgical masks production after a month of trial production since the end of November 2021. The Company's surgical masks comply with China's pharmaceutical industry standard YY0469-2011.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. To attend the conference call, please use the information below.

Conference Topic: IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date of call: March 15, 2022

Time of call: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference ID:  4898872

To attend the conference call, please register in advance of the conference using the link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4898872 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Upon registering, the conference access information including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a registrant ID will be provided to you via an email.

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57zkixzh. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on March 15, 2022 to 8:59 am ET on March 23, 2022. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the conference ID 4898872 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company
Email: ir@itpackaging.cn 
Tel: +86 0312 8698215

Investor Relations
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com 
Tel: +1-917-609-0333

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020




December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020

ASSETS
















Current Assets








Cash and bank balances


$

11,201,612



$

4,142,437

Restricted cash



-




-

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$69,053 and $34,391 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31,
2020, respectively)



4,868,934




2,389,057

Inventories



5,844,895




1,233,801

Prepayments and other current assets



25,796,640




7,051,515

Due from related parties



7,804,068




92,795









Total current assets



55,516,149




14,909,605









Prepayment on property, plant and equipment



43,446,210




21,149,749

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net



2,286,459




2,397,653

Property, plant, and equipment, net



126,587,428




145,142,642

Value-added tax recoverable



2,430,277




2,566,195

Deferred tax asset non-current



11,268,679




13,708,630

















Total Assets


$

241,535,202



$

199,874,474









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Current Liabilities








Short-term bank loans


$

5,958,561



$

6,435,348

Current portion of long-term loans from credit union



6,838,465




4,996,245

Lease liability



210,161




182,852

Accounts payable



10,255




592,391

Advance from customers



39,694




82,625

Due to related parties



727,433




727,433

Accrued payroll and employee benefits



291,206




224,930

Other payables and accrued liabilities



5,250,539




4,838,601

Income taxes payable



1,108,038




259,649









Total current liabilities



20,434,352




18,340,074









Loans from credit union



2,980,065




4,597,772

Deferred gain on sale-leaseback



155,110




387,087

Lease liability - non-current



152,233




354,107

Derivative liability



2,063,534




1,115,260









Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without
recourse to the Company of $17,924,475 and $17,950,224 as of
December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)



25,785,294




24,794,300









Commitments and Contingencies
















Stockholders' Equity








Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value
per share, 99,049,900 and 28,535,816 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2021 and December, 31,2020, respectively



99,050




28,536

Additional paid-in capital



88,927,787




53,989,548

Statutory earnings reserve



6,080,574




6,080,574

Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,496,168




5,740,722

Retained earnings



110,146,329




109,240,794









Total stockholders' equity



215,749,908




175,080,174









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

241,535,202



$

199,874,474

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020





Year Ended




December 31,




2021


2020











Revenues



$

160,881,720


$

100,943,269











Cost of sales




(149,864,161)



(95,241,284)











Gross Profit




11,017,559



5,701,985











Selling, general and administrative expenses




(9,558,190)



(11,157,789)


Gain on acquisition of a subsidiary




-



-




















 Income (Loss) from Operations




1,459,369



(5,455,804)











Other Income (Expense):









Interest income




38,766



32,033


Subsidy income




198,530



220,478


Interest expense




(1,124,702)



(1,026,512)


Gain (Loss) on derivative liability




5,880,526



(426,055)











Income (Loss) before Income Taxes




6,452,489



(6,655,860)











Provision for Income Taxes




(5,546,954)



1,101,858











Net Income (Loss)




905,535



(5,554,002)











Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment




4,755,446



11,798,259











Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)



$

5,660,981


$

6,244,257











Earnings (Losses) Per Share:


















Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per
Share



$

0.02


$

(0.21)




















Outstanding – Basic and Diluted




59,849,082



26,498,298


IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020




Year Ended




December 31,




2021



2020









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income


$

$905,535



$

(5,554,002)


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



15,358,452




15,793,854


(Gain) Loss on derivative liability



(5,880,526)




426,055


(Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts



33,480




(28,087)


Share-based compensation and expenses



-




1,256,700


Deferred tax



2,730,050




(2,364,575)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(2,430,495)




923,429


Prepayments and other current assets



(8,350,716)




5,301,953


Inventories



(4,531,263)




458,878


Accounts payable



(589,371)




307,198


Advance from customers



(44,366)




(21,281)


Related parties



(785,097)




1,984,619


Accrued payroll and employee benefits



60,334




(82,516)


Other payables and accrued liabilities



254,966




(1,105,508)


Income taxes payable



832,946




(1,153,191)


Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities



(2,436,071)




16,143,526











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(25,071,372)




(21,106,210)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



-




580,206











Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(25,071,372)




(20,526,004)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net



41,837,553




2,273,360


Proceeds from short term bank loans



5,892,298




6,090,715


Repayment of bank loans



(6,512,703)




(6,237,217)


Payment of capital lease obligation



(185,050)




(72,003)


Loan to a related party



(6,838,274)




-











Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



34,193,824




2,054,855











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents



372,794




632,315











Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



7,059,175




(1,695,308)











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year



4,142,437




5,837,745











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Year


$

11,201,612



$

4,142,437











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost


$

577,194



$

592,140


Cash paid for income taxes


$

1,970,984



$

2,401,191











Cash and bank balances



11,201,612




4,142,437


Restricted cash



-




-


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash
flows



11,201,612




4,142,437


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-tech-packaging-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301502675.html

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

