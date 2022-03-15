Evio Pharmacy Solutions Introduces Biosimilar Strategy to Help Make High-Quality Medications Affordable

All five Evio investor Blues plans choose to participate.

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio Pharmacy Solutions , an independent pharmacy solutions company that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone, announced today its roll-out of a biosimilar strategy to help make high-quality medications affordable.

Evio is an independent pharmacy solutions startup that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone: patients, providers, and the system at large. (PRNewsfoto/Evio) (PRNewswire)

Evio has contracted directly with biosimilars manufacturers for autoimmune disease and cancer therapeutics under the medical benefit, at significant savings. All five of Evio's investor health plans, which together serve more than 20 million members nationally, have chosen to take part in the initial offering as customers. Evio's offering is likely to expand to other health plans over time.

"When we established Evio, we set out to transform pharmacy," said Hank Schlissberg, Evio's CEO. "Our work is centered on making it easier for patients to access the medications and treatments they need while reducing costs and improving their medication experience. The fact that all five of our Blues customers chose to take part in this initiative validates some of the value we hoped Evio would bring."

Adoption of biosimilars is showing to be effective and, in many cases, is helping patients with medication adherence due to affordability. According to the FDA and American Cancer Society, a biosimilar medication has a structure that is highly similar to, but not exactly the same as, a brand name biologic medication. Biosimilars are safe and effective medications that can lead to lower costs by offering patients more options for treatment.

"The high cost of medications for individuals with chronic conditions can be a deterrent for filling and taking medications – we're hoping the introduction and acceleration of high-quality biosimilar alternatives, especially for new patients, will be an appropriate way to get lifesaving medications to high-risk patients in a more affordable way," said Pharmacist Helen Sherman, Evio's Chief Transformation Officer.

About Evio

Evio is an independent pharmacy solutions company that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone: patients, providers, and the system at large. Funded by five not-for-profit health insurers, Evio enables superior clinical outcomes, reduced costs, and an enhanced experience for patients and providers. Using real-world evidence, Evio will ensure every patient gets the right medication for their unique situation, from the beginning, in a simple and affordable way. Evio is based in Denver, CO.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evio