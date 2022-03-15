Curebase Rapidly Reaches Growth Milestone

Decentralized Clinical Trial Platform Provider Welcomes 100th Teammate

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has attained a growth milestone by hiring the 100th member of its team less than a year after the startup raised Series A financing.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Six months after a May 2021 series A investment round, Curebase was at 140% staff growth. That hiring pace has accelerated to 250% as the company continues to add customers and build out solution features that enable decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).

"We've been scaling very quickly, adding team members from around the globe, and we expect that trend to continue through this year and beyond," said Hannah Gittleman, head of people at Curebase. "It's exciting because the growth is occurring across all departments – software, quality, information security, clinical operations, business development and marketing. The company's focus is on making sure we have the talent to create a great product and services for our customers."

Founded in 2018 by CEO Tom Lemberg, Curebase received $15 million in financing from GGV Capital and other institutional investors last May, bringing the total amount of capital raised by the company to $18.9 million at the time.

Curebase's DCT model ensures more diverse studies because untapped populations – which have typically been underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location. The Curebase platform and services empower sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites. Recent Curebase studies have shown 61% more diverse populations than the FDA average with 97% patient satisfaction.

"Our goal from the beginning was for growth to be product-driven," said Lemberg. "Our team's unique experience and perspective allow us to understand the real value of both technology and services that effectively solve customer's problems, enabling them to take advantage of opportunities. That's where real value lies, and our company's mission is to fulfill those customer needs."

In addition to its product-centric approach, Lemberg said, Curebase has benefited by building a culture of collaboration across the company. "Working across departments, not to mention remotely, can be a challenge," he said. "But our team always keeps open lines of communication, allowing our folks to work through sticking points efficiently and effectively. This avoids slowdowns in development and helps us move things along quickly."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

Media Contacts:

Shawn Malloy

media@curebase.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curebase