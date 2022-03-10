Yatsen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 10, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 22.1% to RMB1.53 billion ( US$239.8 million ) from RMB1.96 billion in the prior year period. Total net revenues for the full year of 2021 increased by 11.6% to RMB5.84 billion ( US$916.4 million ) from RMB5.23 billion in the prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 65.0% compared with 66.3% in the prior year period. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 66.8% compared with 64.3% in the prior year period.

Gross sales[1] for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 17.2% to RMB1.88 billion ( US$295.0 million ) from RMB2.27 billion in the prior year period. Gross sales for the full year of 2021 increased by 13.1% to RMB6.84 billion ( US$1.07 billion ) from RMB6.05 billion in the prior year period.

[1] Gross sales refer to the total value of all orders for products and services placed and shipped, regardless of whether the goods are returned. Calculation of gross sales includes shipping charges paid by customers to the Company.

"The fourth quarter was a challenging quarter, marked by soft consumer demand and intense competition in the color cosmetics segment," stated Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen. "Despite the challenges, we increased our topline and gross margin on a full-year basis, driven by the significant growth of our skincare brands. We reaffirm our commitments to pursue brand-building, R&D investments and sustainable growth as the core pillars of our strategic transition in 2022."

"We managed to achieve 11.6% growth in total net revenues for the full year 2021, despite recording a 22.1% decline in total net revenues over the fourth quarter," commented Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen. "Our full year gross margin increased by 2.5 percentage points to 66.8%, compared with 64.3% for the prior year, on the back of greater discipline in pricing and promotions. Looking forward, we will remain highly focused on improving operating margin, optimizing our cost structure and investing in branding and R&D to ensure our long-term success. With a cash balance of approximately RMB3.1 billion at the start of the year of 2022, we have sufficient liquidity and flexibility to pursue our strategic goals."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 22.1% to RMB1.53 billion (US$239.8 million) from RMB1.96 billion in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales from our color cosmetics brands, partially offset by the increase in sales from our skincare brands.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 23.7% to RMB993.0 million (US$155.8 million) from RMB1.30 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 65.0% from 66.3% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to an inventory provision that was charged at the end of the quarter, partially offset by (i) increased sales from our higher-gross margin products, and (ii) enhanced discipline in pricing, discounts and promotions.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 47.3% to RMB1.49 billion (US$234.6 million) from RMB2.83 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 97.8%, as compared with 144.5% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB123.1 million ( US$19.3 million ), as compared with RMB144.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 8.1% from 7.4% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the lower customer service cost efficiency resulting from a lower level of revenue.

Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1.08 billion ( US$169.4 million ), as compared with RMB1.38 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 70.7% from 70.3% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the expenses related to offline stores optimization and an increase in branding expenses, partially offset by a decrease in online traffic expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB248.7 million ( US$39.0 million ), as compared with RMB1.29 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 16.3% from 65.6% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses compared with the prior year period, when a large share-based compensation expense triggered by the IPO was recognized for U.S.-GAAP reporting purposes.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB43.3 million ( US$6.8 million ), as compared with RMB25.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 2.8% from 1.3% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the increases in personnel costs, raw materials, equipment, and share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 67.3% to RMB501.8 million (US$78.7 million) from RMB1.53 billion in the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 32.8%, as compared with 78.2% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[2] for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 25.3% to RMB360.9 million (US$56.6 million) from RMB288.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 23.6%, as compared with 14.7% in the prior year period.

Net Loss

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 69.0% to RMB475.1 million (US$74.6 million) from RMB1.53 billion in the prior year period. Net loss margin was 31.1%, as compared with 78.1% in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[3] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB0.75 (US$0.12), as compared with RMB4.04 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss[4] for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 17.8% to RMB336.3 million (US$52.8 million) from RMB285.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 22.0%, as compared with 14.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[5] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB0.53 (US$0.08), as compared with RMB0.72 in the prior year period.

[2] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the first quarter of 2021, non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, and non-GAAP loss from operations for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. [3] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares. [4] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the first quarter of 2021, the non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. [5] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the first quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. Effective from the first quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, (iv) accretion to preferred shares, and (v) deemed dividends to preferred shareholders due to modification of preferred shares, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the full year of 2021 increased by 11.6% to RMB5.84 billion (US$916.4 million) from RMB5.23 billion in the prior year, primarily attributable to the increase in sales from our newly acquired and launched skincare brands, partially offset by a slight decline in sales from color cosmetics brands.

Gross profit for the full year of 2021 increased by 15.9% to RMB3.90 billion (US$611.8 million) from RMB3.36 billion in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 66.8% compared with 64.3% in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) increased sales from our higher-gross margin products, and (ii) enhanced discipline in pricing, discounts and promotions.

Loss from operations for the full year of 2021 was RMB1.62 billion (US$254.9 million), as compared with loss from operations of RMB2.68 billion in the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the full year of 2021 was RMB1.05 billion (US$165.1 million), as compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB779.5 million in the prior year.

Net loss for the full year of 2021 was RMB1.55 billion (US$242.8 million), as compared with net loss of RMB2.69 billion in the prior year. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2021 was RMB2.44 (US$0.38), as compared with RMB19.12 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss for the full year of 2021 was RMB981.8 million (US$154.1 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB785.4 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2021 was RMB1.55 (US$0.24), as compared with RMB3.77 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.14 billion (US$492.4 million), as compared with RMB5.73 billion as of December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB250.0 million (US$39.2 million). For the full year ended December 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.02 billion (US$160.1 million).

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB866.7 million and RMB938.9 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 35% to 40%, primarily due to (i) high base of comparison to the prior year period which resulted from release of the pent-up demand due to the COVID-19 recovery, (ii) the softer-than-expected industry-wide color cosmetics sales, and (iii) continued focus on operating margin improvement and limits on discounts. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2020



2021



2021





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



























Assets























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



5,727,029





3,138,008





492,422

Restricted cash



6,363





-





-

Accounts receivable



419,317





355,837





55,839

Inventories, net



616,808





695,761





109,180

Prepayments and other current assets



304,641





366,191





57,463

Amounts due from related parties



14,370





60





9

Total current assets



7,088,528





4,555,857





714,913

Non-current assets























Investments



34,862





350,380





54,982

Property and equipment, net



285,297





245,314





38,495

Goodwill



20,596





869,421





136,431

Intangible assets, net



189,090





745,851





117,040

Deferred tax assets



597





2,000





314

Right-of-use assets, net



536,710





422,966





66,373

Other non-current assets



152,058





80,220





12,588

Total non-current assets



1,219,210





2,716,152





426,223

Total assets



8,307,738





7,272,009





1,141,136

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity (deficit)























Current liabilities























Accounts payable



466,705





240,815





37,789

Advances from customers



6,228





20,680





3,245

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



411,944





370,531





58,142

Amounts due to related parties



11,814





13,967





2,192

Income tax payables



18,686





16,747





2,628

Lease liabilities due within one year



215,300





214,843





33,714

Total current liabilities



1,130,677





877,583





137,710

Non-current liabilities























Deferred tax liabilities



1,557





124,450





19,529

Deferred income-non current



-





56,180





8,816

Lease liabilities



311,910





206,303





32,373

Total non-current liabilities



313,467





386,933





60,718

Total liabilities



1,444,144





1,264,516





198,428

Redeemable non-controlling interests



-





338,587





53,132

Shareholders' equity (deficit)























Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000

ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000

Class A ordinary shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary

shares and 3,039,147,394 shares each of such classes to be

designated; 1,736,321,157 Class A shares and 960,852,606

Class B ordinary shares issued; 1,586,957,585 Class A

ordinary shares and 939,496,191 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 10,000,000,000

ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000

Class A ordinary shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary

shares and 3,039,147,394 shares each of such classes to be

designated; 1,938,303,919 Class A shares and 758,869,844

Class B ordinary shares issued; 1,789,239,887 Class A

ordinary shares and 737,513,429 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of and December 31, 2021)



173





173





27

Treasury shares



(12)





(22,330)





(3,504)

Additional paid-in capital



11,165,697





11,697,942





1,835,662

Statutory reserve



20,051





21,352





3,351

Accumulated deficit



(4,240,134)





(5,782,169)





(907,348)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(97,265)





(255,780)





(40,137)

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' (deficit)

equity



6,848,510





5,659,188





888,051

Non-controlling interests



15,084





9,718





1,525

Total shareholders' (deficit) equity



6,863,594





5,668,906





889,576

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests

and shareholders' equity (deficit)



8,307,738





7,272,009





1,141,136



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Total net revenues



1,961,598





1,527,903





239,761





5,233,170





5,839,973





916,419

Total cost of revenues



(660,588)





(534,881)





(83,935)





(1,869,145)





(1,941,177)





(304,613)

Gross profit



1,301,010





993,022





155,826





3,364,025





3,898,796





611,806

Operating expenses:















































Fulfillment expenses



(144,715)





(123,054)





(19,310)





(425,052)





(434,018)





(68,107)

Selling and marketing expenses



(1,378,407)





(1,079,724)





(169,432)





(3,412,159)





(4,005,589)





(628,564)

General and administrative expenses



(1,286,130)





(248,706)





(39,027)





(2,142,973)





(941,347)





(147,718)

Research and development expenses



(25,610)





(43,314)





(6,797)





(66,512)





(142,086)





(22,296)

Total operating expenses



(2,834,862)





(1,494,798)





(234,566)





(6,046,696)





(5,523,040)





(866,685)

Income (loss) from operations



(1,533,852)





(501,776)





(78,740)





(2,682,671)





(1,624,244)





(254,879)

Financial income



5,292





10,877





1,707





14,313





45,658





7,165

Foreign currency exchange

income (losses)



(2,038)





6,178





969





(2,774)





(1,751)





(275)

Income (loss) from equity

method investments, net



(170)





(1,127)





(177)





(293)





5,978





938

Impairment loss of investments



-





(1,375)





(216)





-





(1,375)





(216)

Other non-operating income (expenses)



(2,089)





13,537





2,124





(10,020)





27,775





4,359

Income (loss) before income

tax expenses



(1,532,857)





(473,686)





(74,333)





(2,681,445)





(1,547,959)





(242,908)

Income tax (expense) benefit



1,653





(1,391)





(218)





(6,970)





921





145

Net income (loss)



(1,531,204)





(475,077)





(74,551)





(2,688,415)





(1,547,038)





(242,763)

Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling

interests



608





1,881





295





608





6,304





989

Net income (loss) attributable

to Yatsen's shareholders



(1,530,596)





(473,196)





(74,256)





(2,687,807)





(1,540,734)





(241,774)

Accretion to preferred shares



(65,304)





-





-





(242,209)





-





-

Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders due to modification

of preferred shares



-





-





-





(1,054,220)





-





-

Net income (loss) attributable

to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen



(1,595,900)





(473,196)





(74,256)





(3,984,236)





(1,540,734)





(241,774)

Shares used in calculating

earnings per share:















































Weighted average number of

Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:















































—Basic



1,579,586,407





2,527,959,105





2,527,959,105





833,714,126





2,526,833,201





2,526,833,201

—Diluted



1,579,586,407





2,527,959,105





2,527,959,105





833,714,126





2,526,833,201





2,526,833,201

Net income (loss) per Class A

and Class B ordinary share















































Net income (loss) attributable to

Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Basic



(1.01)





(0.19)





(0.03)





(4.78)





(0.61)





(0.10)

Net income (loss) attributable to

Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Diluted



(1.01)





(0.19)





(0.03)





(4.78)





(0.61)





(0.10)

Net income (loss) per ADS (4

ordinary shares equal to 1

ADS)















































Net income (loss) attributable to

Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Basic



(4.04)





(0.75)





(0.12)





(19.12)





(2.44)





(0.38)

Net income (loss) attributable to

Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Diluted



(4.04)





(0.75)





(0.12)





(19.12)





(2.44)





(0.38)







For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021

Share-based compensation expenses

are included in the operating

expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Fulfillment expenses



2,947





2,073





325





2,947





13,122





2,059

Selling and marketing expenses



54,332





20,640





3,239





54,332





80,558





12,641

General and administrative expenses



1,184,585





103,845





16,296





1,841,409





418,823





65,722

Research and development expenses



1,900





4,441





697





1,900





17,937





2,815

Total



1,243,764





130,999





20,557





1,900,588





530,440





83,237



(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Income (loss) from operations



(1,533,852)





(501,776)





(78,740)





(2,682,671)





(1,624,244)





(254,879)

Share-based compensation expenses



1,243,764





130,999





20,557





1,900,588





530,440





83,237

Amortization of intangible assets resulting

from assets and business acquisitions



2,075





9,925





1,557





2,630





41,573





6,524

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations



(288,013)





(360,852)





(56,626)





(779,453)





(1,052,231)





(165,118)



















































Net income (loss)



(1,531,204)





(475,077)





(74,551)





(2,688,415)





(1,547,038)





(242,763)

Share-based compensation expenses



1,243,764





130,999





20,557





1,900,588





530,440





83,237

Amortization of intangible assets resulting

from assets and business acquisitions



2,075





9,925





1,557





2,630





41,573





6,524

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(46)





(2,102)





(330)





(185)





(6,749)





(1,059)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)



(285,411)





(336,255)





(52,767)





(785,382)





(981,774)





(154,061)





































































































Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Yatsen



(1,595,900)





(473,196)





(74,256)





(3,984,236)





(1,540,734)





(241,774)

Share-based compensation expenses



1,243,764





130,999





20,557





1,900,588





530,440





83,237

Amortization of intangible assets resulting

from assets and business acquisitions



1,886





9,670





1,517





2,441





40,493





6,354

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(46)





(2,102)





(330)





(185)





(6,749)





(1,059)

Accretion to preferred shares



65,304





-





-





242,209





-





-

Deemed dividends to preferred

shareholders due to modification of

preferred shares



-





-





-





1,054,220





-





-

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen



(284,992)





(334,629)





(52,512)





(784,963)





(976,550)





(153,242)





































































































Shares used in calculating earnings per

share:















































Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares:















































—Basic



1,579,586,407





2,527,959,105





2,527,959,105





833,714,126





2,526,833,201





2,526,833,201

—Diluted



1,579,586,407





2,527,959,105





2,527,959,105





833,714,126





2,526,833,201





2,526,833,201

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

attributable to ordinary shareholders

per Class A and Class B ordinary share















































Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Basic



(0.18)





(0.13)





(0.02)





(0.94)





(0.39)





(0.06)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Diluted



(0.18)





(0.13)





(0.02)





(0.94)





(0.39)





(0.06)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

attributable to ordinary shareholders

per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1

ADS)















































Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Basic



(0.72)





(0.53)





(0.08)





(3.77)





(1.55)





(0.24)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders—Diluted



(0.72)





(0.53)





(0.08)





(3.77)





(1.55)





(0.24)



