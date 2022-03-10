SPECTRUM ADVISORS PREFERRED FUND WINS 2022 REFINITIV LIPPER AWARD IN THE ABSOLUTE RETURN FUNDS CATEGORY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Financial, a leading provider of risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund (SAPEX) has been recognized as a Refinitiv Lipper Awards winner USA 2022, best Absolute Return Fund over three and five years. This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Spectrum Advisors Preferred has won the annual award, which highlights funds and fund families that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund is an adaptive equity fund focused on generating alpha and protecting against catastrophic risk through its portfolio structure and trading methodologies. SAPEX attempts to provide the investor with an active advantage in their portfolio by gaining equity exposure through index futures, ETFs, and select stocks. Portfolio decisions are made with a short to intermediate term outlook driven by a broad range of technical indicators, and cash is efficiently managed using low-risk fixed income strategies.

"We are extremely honored that Spectrum Advisors Preferred has been named by Refinitiv Lipper as the top fund in its category for the past four years. In today's uncertain market, we believe the fund can be solid choice for equity exposure in an investor's portfolio, compared to an indexed alternative," said Ralph Doudera, Spectrum Financial CEO and the fund's lead portfolio manager.

Spectrum Financial is a manager of mutual funds as well as separately managed accounts. It is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisors and financial professionals. Advisors Preferred has approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management.

"Spectrum has a 30-year track record of providing actively-managed strategies designed to assist advisors and their clients navigate highly volatile markets. Spectrum funds combine technical and fundamental analysis intended to help mitigate risk and manage market downside," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Spectrum funds, visit www.thespectrumfunds.com or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Spectrum Financial, Inc.

Spectrum Financial, Inc. was established in 1986 as a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the objective of actively managing the markets through separately managed account strategies . Each strategy was built to provide a risk-managed alternative for clients, as well as provide competitive returns to outperform benchmarks over time. In 2013, Spectrum Financial launched its first mutual fund, the Spectrum Low Volatility Fund, and in 2015 its second, the Spectrum Preferred Advisors Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisors.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual fund and ETF risk, short position risk, small and medium capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

