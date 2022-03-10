LawCall
Quarterhill Announces Dividend

Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share, payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-dividend-301500198.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.