Premier Safety Announces New President/CEO

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Safety, an Argus Group Holdings, LLC company, is pleased to announce that it has promoted David Malecki, formally Vice President of Sales, as its new President/CEO effective Feb 28th, 2022. David will replace Chris Pratt, who successfully developed and executed a strategic plan resulting in significantly improved profitability and unprecedented, post-pandemic sales growth for Premier Safety. Chris has accepted a position with an organization outside of the safety and industrial distribution industry.

With over 20 years of experience in the distribution business, David brings a wealth of sales and leadership experience and a passion to drive positive change within the industry. Based on his time at the company, he has proven the ability to perform well at the highest level and execute on the strategic objectives of the organization to maximize growth opportunities. David will be responsible for carrying on the long legacy of providing our customers with industry-leading service, technical expertise, quality products and solutions.

"I am excited and privileged to lead this organization on the next leg of our journey of accelerated growth. Our Premier Safety team is the best in the business and possess the knowledge and expertise to build on the proud legacy of delivering best-in-class products, services and solutions to our valued customers," said Malecki.

About Premier Safety

Founded in 1950, Premier Safety is a leader in providing technical life-critical safety products and solutions throughout North America. Premier Safety also has a comprehensive fleet of rental equipment and instrumentation, field calibration & certification services for industrial hygiene and respiratory protection products.

