Power Selling Pros launches YouTube, Facebook show to help contractors improve customer service Leading customer service training company coaches CSRs on 'This Call May Be Recorded'

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Selling Pros, a leading customer service and call handling training company, is helping improve customer service for contractors with the launch of their new show "This Call May Be Recorded."

During the show, Power Selling Pros Head of Marketing Zac Garside listens to customer service calls and discusses how the CSR could have improved the experience.

"Customer service calls provide a great opportunity to create repeat business, but oftentimes contractors don't emphasize or realize its importance," Garside said. "We want to change how home service contractors think about customer service because it can be a difference-maker when it comes to growing their business."

"This Call May Be Recorded" airs live every Friday at 11 a.m. MST on YouTube and Facebook. From installation calls to conversations with callers who dialed the wrong number, Garside covers a variety of situations on the show.

"When we receive a call from a customer, it is the first and only time they give us their undivided attention," said Brigham Dickinson, president and founder of Power Selling Pros. "In today's digital world, booking an appointment can easily be done online, but the customer calls because they want the personal interaction. That is the perfect opportunity for contractors to build the relationship, which is why it's vital for home service business owners to invest in the time to train their CSRs. It can take your company to the next level."

To watch "This Call May Be Recorded" or submit your recorded calls to be on the show, visit http://powersellingpros.com/this-call-may-be-recorded.

For more information about Power Selling Pros, visit https://powersellingpros.com/.

About Power Selling Pros

Based in South Jordan, Utah, Power Selling Pros coaches the best call handling team in the home services industry. Offering regular coaching, in-person training, call monitoring, and certification for call handlers, their one-on-one training process is designed to empower call handlers with the confidence they need to wow more customers, book more calls and make more money. To find out more, please visit www.powersellingpros.com.

