Leap Acquires JobProgress, Expanding Platform Offering to Meet Customer Needs The strategic combination, backed by Nexa Equity, creates a leading provider of CRM, project management, and sales enablement software for home contractors

COLUMBIA, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, a leading provider of home contractor sales enablement software, today announced the acquisition of JobProgress, a leading workflow and CRM product for home contractors. Together, Leap and JobProgress will serve more than 2,400 home contractors in North America.

JobProgress' product suite offers CRM, project management, scheduling, and employee management tools to both exterior and interior residential contractors. As part of Leap, home contractors will now have access to even more tools to help them manage, estimate, record, and close deals on a single platform, without the need to use multiple technology providers.

"We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of JobProgress," said Patrick Fingles, CEO at Leap. "Leap already enables home contractors to provide real-time bids to customers on-the-spot. With the addition of JobProgress, the Leap platform will offer even more robust workflow offerings, which we know will be game-changing to our end customers."

The addition of JobProgress better positions Leap to expand its field services solutions to meet the needs of both large and small contractors alike. Leap and JobProgress combined will integrate with over 25 other offerings, further extending the reach of the Leap platform by allowing customers to integrate with even more tools. Integrations and partners have been a cornerstone of the platform's success, and Leap will continue to provide these integrations and maintain loyalty to existing partners.

"JobProgress and Leap have a common vision of building the leading software platform for home contractors, and our team couldn't be more excited to join the Leap family," said David Buzzelli, CEO at JobProgress. "We believe Leap and JobProgress are highly complementary and look forward to what our customers will gain from the combined power of both products."

JobProgress is Leap's first acquisition since Nexa Equity, an application software and fintech-focused private equity firm, invested in the company last year, and accelerates Leap's vision of creating a single, end-to-end business management platform for home contractors. Nexa Equity continues as the majority investor in the combined business, and the founders of Leap and JobProgress will continue to be significant shareholders.

"We are very pleased to support Leap and the management team in the acquisition of JobProgress," said Vlad Besprozvany, Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. "The platform we are building through the combination of these two companies, will further transform how the home contracting industry conducts business."

About Leap

Leap is a Columbia, Maryland based provider of home contractor sales enablement software. Leap helps digitize the in-home sales process, including estimating, financing, contracting, and real-time communication. Leap serves more than 700 home contracting businesses. For more information, please visit https://leaptodigital.com/.

About JobProgress

JobProgress is a Middlesex, New Jersey based provider of home contractor CRM, project management, and business productivity software. JobProgress serves more than 1,700 home contracting businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.jobprogress.com/.

About Nexa Equity



Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS and fintech companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $200 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses and drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com.

