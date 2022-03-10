LBC Credit Partners Supports O2 Investment Partners' Investment in BerlinRosen

RADNOR, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support O2 Investment Partners' investment in BerlinRosen.

LBC served as Agent for the Senior Secured Credit Facility.

BerlinRosen is a fast-growing, full-service communications firm with more than 270 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has expanded its presence in corporate, social impact / ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, real estate, technology, issue advocacy and workers' rights communications.

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 Investment Partners invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $8.8 billion to over 288 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $38 billion in assets and employs more than 185 professionals in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

