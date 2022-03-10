GENESCO INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 14% from last year to $728 million

Net sales increased 7% over the fourth quarter two years ago

Gross margin up 310 and 200 basis points, respectively, over fourth quarter last year and two years ago

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income increased 84% and 12%, respectively, over fourth quarter two years ago

Same store sales increased 10% over last year

E-commerce sales increased 36% from fourth quarter two years ago

Returned capital to shareholders with the repurchase of $52 million in stock

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $4.41 vs. $6.20 last year and $2.49 two years ago

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $3.48 1 vs. $2.76 last year and $3.09 two years ago

Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 36% from last year to $2.4 billion

Net sales increased 10% over Fiscal 2020

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income increased 87% and 53%, respectively, over Fiscal 2020

E-commerce sales increased 77% from Fiscal 2020

Generated operating cash flow of $240 million

Returned capital to shareholders with the repurchase of $83 million in stock

GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $7.92 vs. $(3.94) last year and $3.94 in Fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $7.62 1 vs. $(1.18) last year and $4.58 in Fiscal 2020

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $4.41 for the three months ended January 29, 2022, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $6.20 in the fourth quarter last year and $2.49 per diluted share two years ago. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.48, compared to $2.76 per diluted share last year and $3.09 per diluted share two years ago.

____________________ 1 Excludes a gain on the sale of a distribution warehouse and expenses related to the Company's new headquarters building, net of tax effect in the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2022, and, additionally, charges for professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist and retail store asset impairments, partially offset by an insurance gain, net of tax effect for the year of Fiscal 2022 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share were $7.92 for the year ended January 29, 2022, compared to a loss from continuing operations per diluted share of $(3.94) for the year ended January 30, 2021 and earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.94 for the year ended February 1, 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, the Company reported Fiscal 2022 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $7.62, compared to a loss from continuing operations per diluted share of $(1.18) for Fiscal 2021 and earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $4.58 for Fiscal 2020.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "We concluded an outstanding year with a very strong fourth quarter that far exceeded our expectations. Our holiday performance was fueled by unprecedented levels of full-price selling and strong in-store sales while our digital channel held on to most of last year's record gains. Throughout Fiscal 2022 we accelerated our recovery from the pandemic even as we navigated a number of challenges, driving double digit sales growth and record profitability for our footwear companies led by Journeys. We believe our exceptional results this year underscore the earnings power of our business model and the work we've done enhancing the strong competitive positions of our retail and branded concepts through our footwear focused strategy.

"Fiscal 2023 has gotten off to a strong start compared with last year, however, we expect this trend to moderate in the near-term as we anniversary last year's March stimulus payments and first half sales revert to more normalized, pre-pandemic patterns. That said, we believe we can deliver another year of solid top-line growth on top of a very strong Fiscal 2022 driven by a strong second half as inventory levels improve and recent price actions provide an additional tailwind."

Thomas A. George, Genesco chief financial officer, commented, "Throughout the year we witnessed continued strength in all of our businesses, culminating in exceptional fourth quarter results. Our strong finish helped drive record annual operating income for our footwear businesses, a 66% increase in full year adjusted EPS compared to Fiscal 2020 two years ago, and $240 million in operating cash flow, putting us in a great position to further invest in our business and continue returning value to shareholders. We are excited about the year ahead and momentum of our business. We expect adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal 2023 to range between $7.00 and $7.75 per share with our best current expectation near the midpoint of that range. In addition, we expect the back half will be much stronger than the first half with the greatest pressure in the first quarter."

Fourth Quarter Review

Net sales for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased 14% to $728 million from $637 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 and increased 7% from $678 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. The sales increase from Fiscal 2020, reflecting strong holiday sales, was driven by increased wholesale sales, a 36% increase in e-commerce sales, and the positive impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a 4% decrease in store sales as supply chain challenges created inventory shortfalls. Although the Company has disclosed comparable sales for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during these periods due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable Sales





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 4QFY22 4QFY21 Journeys Group 1% 2% Schuh Group (2)% 35% Johnston & Murphy Group 38% (35)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 3% 1% Same Store Sales 10% (10)% Comparable Direct Sales (12)% 55%

Overall sales for the fourth quarter this year compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 were up 2% at Journeys, up 33% at Schuh, up 51% at Johnston & Murphy and up 98% at Licensed Brands. Overall sales compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 were up 2% at Journeys, up 15% at Schuh and up 263% at Licensed Brands, partially offset by a 12% decrease in Johnston & Murphy sales.

Fourth quarter gross margin this year was 48.9%, up 310 basis points, compared with 45.8% last year and up 200 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 at 46.9%. The increase as a percentage of sales compared to Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to increased full-price selling and price increases at Journeys, Schuh and Johnston & Murphy retail, partially offset by the mix impact of our e-commerce and wholesale businesses and increased logistics costs.

GAAP selling and administrative expense for the fourth quarter this year increased 430 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and increased 140 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the fourth quarter this year increased 410 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and increased 170 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. The increase from Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to increased marketing expenses and performance-based compensation expense, partially offset by reduced occupancy expense. Fiscal 2021's selling and administrative expenses benefitted from significant one-time COVID-19 rent relief.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $83.4 million, or 11.5% of sales this year, compared with $62.6 million, or 9.8% of sales last year, and $45.3 million, or 6.7% of sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, operating income for the fourth quarter was $66.4 million this year compared to $64.7 million last year and $59.3 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 9.1% of sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, 10.2% last year and 8.8% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.9% in Fiscal 2022 compared to -45.6% last year and 21.0% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 25.3% in Fiscal 2022 compared to 37.5% last year and 25.3% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. The lower adjusted tax rate for this year as compared to last year reflects the impact of the CARES Act provisions in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 which does not apply in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $62.2 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, compared to $90.0 million in the fourth quarter last year and $35.5 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations were $49.1 million, or $3.48 per share, in Fiscal 2022, compared to $40.0 million, or $2.76 per share, last year and $44.1 million, or $3.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Full Year Review

Net sales for Fiscal 2022 increased 36% to $2.4 billion from $1.8 billion in Fiscal 2021 and increased 10% from $2.2 billion in Fiscal 2020. The sales increase from Fiscal 2020 was driven by a 77% increase in e-commerce sales, increased wholesale sales and the positive impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a 4% decrease in store sales. The decrease in store sales for Fiscal 2022 was impacted by Schuh stores open 79% of days in Fiscal 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact store openings in the U.K. in the first part of this year and supply chain challenges impacting all of our retail stores in the later part of this year. Comparable direct sales decreased 2% in Fiscal 2022 compared to a 74% increase in Fiscal 2021 and an 18% increase in Fiscal 2020. The Company has not disclosed comparable sales, except for comparable direct sales, for Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021, as it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during these periods due to the impact of COVID-19.

Overall sales for Fiscal 2022 compared to Fiscal 2021 were up 28% at Journeys, up 38% at Schuh, up 65% at Johnston & Murphy and up 70% at Licensed Brands. Overall sales compared to Fiscal 2020 were up 8% at Journeys, up 13% at Schuh and up 174% at Licensed Brands, partially offset by a 16% decrease in Johnston & Murphy sales.

Gross margin for Fiscal 2022 was 48.8%, up 380 basis points, compared with 45.0% last year and up 40 basis points compared with Fiscal 2020 at 48.4%. The increase as a percentage of sales from Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to increased full-price selling at Journeys, Schuh and Johnston & Murphy retail, partially offset by the mix of our businesses and increased shipping and warehouse expense in all our retail businesses driven by the growth in e-commerce.

GAAP selling and administrative expense for Fiscal 2022 decreased 290 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and decreased 130 basis points compared with Fiscal 2020. Adjusted selling and administrative expense as a percentage of sales for Fiscal 2022 was 42.5%, down 320 basis points, compared to 45.7% last year and decreased 140 basis points compared to 43.9% in Fiscal 2020. The decrease from Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to reduced occupancy expense, along with selling salaries, partially offset by increased performance-based compensation and marketing expenses. The reduction in occupancy expense is driven in part by rent abatement agreements with landlords and savings from government programs in Canada and the U.K.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for Fiscal 2022 was $155.6 million, or 6.4% of sales, compared with an operating loss of $(107.2) million, or (6.0)% of sales last year and $83.3 million, or 3.8% of sales for Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, operating income was $151.5 million this year compared to an operating loss of $(11.8) million last year and operating income of $99.2 million in Fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 6.3% of sales in Fiscal 2022 and (0.7)% of sales last year and 4.5% in Fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate was 24.9% in Fiscal 2022 compared to 49.8% last year and 25.1% in Fiscal 2020. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 25.8% in Fiscal 2022 compared to -3.3% last year and 26.9% in Fiscal 2020. The higher adjusted tax rate for this year as compared to last year reflects the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain foreign losses and a higher mix of earnings in jurisdictions where the Company generates taxable income.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $114.9 million in Fiscal 2022, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $(56.0) million last year and earnings from continuing operations of $61.8 million in Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, earnings from continuing operations were $110.6 million, or $7.62 per share, in Fiscal 2022, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $(16.7) million, or $(1.18) per share, last year and earnings from continuing operations of $71.8 million, or $4.58 per share, in Fiscal 2020.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 29, 2022, were $320.5 million, compared with $215.1 million as of January 30, 2021. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $15.7 million compared with $33.0 million at the end of last year's fourth quarter. Inventories decreased 4% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 on a year-over-year basis and decreased 24% versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $19 million, related primarily to the Company's new headquarters building and digital and omnichannel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $11 million. For Fiscal 2022, capital expenditures were $54 million and depreciation and amortization was $43 million. During the quarter, the Company opened two stores and closed eleven stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,425 stores compared with 1,460 stores at the end of the fourth quarter last year, or a decrease of 2%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 839,216 shares during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 at a cost of $52.2 million or an average of $62.22 per share. The Company repurchased 1,360,909 shares, or 9% of common shares outstanding, during Fiscal 2022 at a cost of $82.8 million or an average of $60.88 per share. In February 2022, the Company announced a $100 million increase to the existing $100 million share repurchase authorization. The Company currently has $100.3 million remaining under the expanded share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For Fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Sales to be up 2% to 4%, compared to FY22

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $7.00 to $7.75 , with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range. 2

Assumes no further share repurchases and a tax rate of 27% to 28%

Please refer to the Q4FY22 conference call and Q4FY22 Summary Results presentation for details regarding guidance assumptions.

Conference Call, Management Commentary and Investor Presentation

The Company has posted detailed financial commentary and a supplemental financial presentation of fourth quarter results on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on March 10, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 4

Quarter 4









Jan. 29, % of

Jan. 30, % of









2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 727,660 100.0%

$ 636,801 100.0%



Cost of sales

371,909 51.1%

344,982 54.2%



Gross margin

355,751 48.9%

291,819 45.8%



Selling and administrative expenses 290,478 39.9%

226,511 35.6%



Asset impairments and other, net (18,110) -2.5%

2,729 0.4%



Operating income

83,383 11.5%

62,579 9.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 56 0.0%

(182) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

517 0.1%

912 0.1%



Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes

82,810 11.4%

61,849 9.7%



Income tax expense (benefit) 20,612 2.8%

(28,195) -4.4%



Earnings from continuing operations 62,198 8.5%

90,044 14.1%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (58) 0.0%

(126) 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 62,140 8.5%

$ 89,918 14.1%























Basic earnings per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 4.53



$ 6.30





Net earnings

$ 4.52



$ 6.29























Diluted earnings per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 4.41



$ 6.20





Net earnings

$ 4.41



$ 6.20

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



13,738



14,293





Diluted



14,106



14,513

























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 29, % of

Jan. 30, % of









2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 2,422,084 100.0%

$ 1,786,530 100.0%



Cost of sales

1,240,948 51.2%

982,063 55.0%



Gross margin

1,181,136 48.8%

804,467 45.0%



Selling and administrative expenses 1,033,625 42.7%

813,775 45.6%



Goodwill impairment

- 0.0%

79,259 4.4%



Asset impairments and other, net (8,056) -0.3%

18,682 1.0%



Operating income (loss) 155,567 6.4%

(107,249) -6.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 128 0.0%

(670) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

2,448 0.1%

5,090 0.3%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes

152,991 6.3%

(111,669) -6.3%



Income tax expense (benefit) 38,044 1.6%

(55,641) -3.1%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 114,947 4.7%

(56,028) -3.1%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (97) 0.0%

(401) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 114,850 4.7%

$ (56,429) -3.2%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 8.11



$ (3.94)





Net earnings (loss)

$ 8.11



$ (3.97)

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 7.92



$ (3.94)





Net earnings (loss)

$ 7.92



$ (3.97)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,170



14,216





Diluted



14,509



14,216

























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 4

Quarter 4









Jan. 29, % of

Jan. 30, % of









2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 473,725 65.1%

$ 464,716 73.0%



Schuh Group

128,979 17.7%

97,023 15.2%



Johnston & Murphy Group 76,099 10.5%

50,340 7.9%



Licensed Brands

48,857 6.7%

24,722 3.9%



Net Sales



$ 727,660 100.0%

$ 636,801 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group

$ 58,441 12.3%

$ 79,784 17.2%



Schuh Group

9,780 7.6%

3,556 3.7%



Johnston & Murphy Group 4,617 6.1%

(8,660) -17.2%



Licensed Brands

3,163 6.5%

(2,499) -10.1%



Corporate and Other(1)

7,382 1.0%

(9,602) -1.5%



Operating income

83,383 11.5%

62,579 9.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 56 0.0%

(182) 0.0%



Interest, net



517 0.1%

912 0.1%























Earnings from continuing operations before











income taxes

82,810 11.4%

61,849 9.7%



Income tax expense (benefit) 20,612 2.8%

(28,195) -4.4%



Earnings from continuing operations 62,198 8.5%

90,044 14.1%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (58) 0.0%

(126) 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 62,140 8.5%

$ 89,918 14.1%











































(1)Includes an $18.1 million gain in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 for the sale of a distribution warehouse.





Includes a $2.7 million charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 for retail store asset impairments.





























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 29, % of

Jan. 30, % of









2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 1,576,475 65.1%

$ 1,227,954 68.7%



Schuh Group

423,560 17.5%

305,941 17.1%



Johnston & Murphy Group 252,855 10.4%

152,941 8.6%



Licensed Brands

169,194 7.0%

99,694 5.6%



Net Sales



$ 2,422,084 100.0%

$ 1,786,530 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group

$ 165,336 10.5%

$ 76,896 6.3%



Schuh Group

19,257 4.5%

(11,602) -3.8%



Johnston & Murphy Group 7,029 2.8%

(47,624) -31.1%



Licensed Brands

6,583 3.9%

(5,430) -5.4%



Corporate and Other(1)

(42,638) -1.8%

(40,230) -2.3%



Goodwill Impairment

- 0.0%

(79,259) -4.4%



Operating income (loss) 155,567 6.4%

(107,249) -6.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 128 0.0%

(670) 0.0%



Interest, net



2,448 0.1%

5,090 0.3%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before











income taxes

152,991 6.3%

(111,669) -6.3%



Income tax expense (benefit) 38,044 1.6%

(55,641) -3.1%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 114,947 4.7%

(56,028) -3.1%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (97) 0.0%

(401) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 114,850 4.7%

$ (56,429) -3.2%























(1)Includes an $8.1 million gain in Fiscal 2022 which includes an $18.1 million gain on the sale of a distribution warehouse and a $0.6 million



insurance gain, partially offset by $8.6 million for professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist and $2.0 million for retail store

asset impairments. Includes an $18.7 million charge in Fiscal 2021 which includes a $13.8 million charge for retail store asset impairments and

a $5.3 million charge for trademark impairment, partially offset by a $0.4 million gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast acquisition.























GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)









































Jan. 29, 2022

Jan. 30, 2021



Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 320,525

$ 215,091



Accounts receivable



39,509

31,410



Inventories



278,200

290,966



Other current assets(1)



71,564

130,128



Total current assets



709,798

667,595



Property and equipment



216,308

207,842



Operating lease right of use assets

543,789

621,727



Goodwill and other intangibles



68,411

69,479



Other non-current assets



23,793

20,725



Total Assets



$ 1,562,099

$ 1,587,368



















Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable



$ 152,484

$ 150,437



Current portion operating lease liabilities

145,088

173,505



Other current liabilities



134,156

78,991



Total current liabilities



431,728

402,933



Long-term debt



15,679

32,986



Long-term operating lease liabilities

471,878

527,549



Other long-term liabilities



40,346

57,141



Equity



602,468

566,759



Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 1,562,099

$ 1,587,368



















(1)Includes prepaid income taxes of $53.4 million and $108.6 million at January 29, 2022



and January 30, 2021, respectively.



















GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity













































Balance





Balance







Balance

02/01/20 Open Close

01/30/21

Open Close

01/29/22 Journeys Group 1,171 8 20

1,159

5 29

1,135 Schuh Group 129 1 7

123

0 0

123 Johnston & Murphy Group 180 4 6

178

1 12

167 Total Retail Units 1,480 13 33

1,460

6 41

1,425













































GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity





























Balance





Balance



10/30/21 Open Close

01/29/22

Journeys Group 1,137 2 4

1,135

Schuh Group 123 0 0

123

Johnston & Murphy Group 174 0 7

167

Total Retail Units 1,434 2 11

1,425

















GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales(1)



























Quarter 4



Fiscal Year Ended





Jan. 29,

Jan. 30,



Jan. 29,

Jan. 30,





2022

2021



2022

2021





















Journeys Group



1%

2%



NA

NA Schuh Group



-2%

35%



NA

NA Johnston & Murphy Group



38%

-35%



NA

NA Total Comparable Sales



3%

1%



NA

NA





















Same Store Sales



10%

-10%



NA

NA Comparable Direct Sales



-12%

55%



-2%

74%





















(1)As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's policy of removing any store closed for seven consecutive days from comparable sales, the Company has not included comparable sales for Fiscal 2022 or Fiscal 2021, except for comparable direct sales, as it felt that overall sales was a more meaningful metric during these periods.



GENESCO INC.



COVID-19 Related Items



Decrease (Increase) to Pretax Earnings



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)





























Quarter 4

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 29, Jan. 30,

Jan. 29, Jan. 30,









2022 2021

2022 2021























Goodwill impairment



$ - $ -

$ - $ 79,259



Incremental retail store asset impairment(1)

- 1,471

- 11,036



Trademark impairment(1)



- -

- 5,260



Release of Togast earnout(1)



- -

- (441)



Excess inventory(2) and (3)



(2,009) 3,240

(5,445) 8,568



Excess freight & logistics costs(3)

8,670 -

12,720 -



Non-productive compensation(4) and (5)

- 3,637

(334) 10,899



UK property tax relief(4)



(1,254) (3,879)

(9,730) (13,291)



Other governmental relief(4) and (6)



(40) -

(5,231) -



Rent abatements and temporary rent concessions(4) and (7) (3,857) (23,146)

(17,278) (34,299)



Incremental bad debt reserve(4)



- (364)

- 2,633



Other(4) and (8)



- 415

- 1,584























Total COVID-19 Related Items



$ 1,510 $ (18,626)

$ (25,298) $ 71,208























(1)Included in asset impairments and other, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)Estimated impact of COVID-19 upon permanent markdowns and inventory markdown reserves as well as sell through of inventory previously reserved.

(3)Included in cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4)Included in selling and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(5)Certain compensation paid to furloughed workers and commission based associates, net of the CARES Act, and U.K., ROI and Canadian government relief.

(6)Includes U.K. and ROI Relief Grants and Canadian rent subsidy.

(7)Estimated impact of abatements and temporary rent savings agreements that are being recognized when executed if they pertain to a prior period.

(8)Includes primarily severance and increased cleaning and personal protective equipment expenses in the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2021 and is partially offset by the reversal of percentage rent for Fiscal 2021.





























Schedule B

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended January 29, 2022, January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020



























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.





























































Quarter 4

Quarter 4

Quarter 4





January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

February 1, 2020







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings from continuing operations, as reported



$ 62,198 $4.41



$ 90,044 $6.20



$ 35,515 $2.49





























Asset impairments and other adjustments:

























Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ - 6 0.00

$ 2,729 4,014 0.28

$ 1,258 965 0.07

Fees related to shareholder activist

(25) 23 0.00

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building

1,093 794 0.05

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Gain on sale of warehouse

(18,085) (12,893) (0.91)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain

- (3) 0.00

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Trademark impairment

- - 0.00

- 24 0.00

- - 0.00

Pension settlement

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

11,510 8,409 0.59

Gain on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(502) (366) (0.03)

Acquisition expenses

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

2,474 1,808 0.13

Gain on sale of Lids building

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(586) (428) (0.03)

Release Togast earnout

- - 0.00

- (25) 0.00

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

- - 0.00

(616) (639) (0.04)

- - 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(149) (110) (0.01)

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ (17,017) (12,073) (0.86)

$ 2,113 3,374 0.24

$ 14,005 10,278 0.72





























Income tax expense adjustments:

























Discrete tax items provided by the CARES Act



- 0.00



(41,678) (2.87)



- 0.00

IRC Section 165 (g) 3 deduction for an outside basis difference for GCO Canada - 0.00



(12,811) (0.88)



- 0.00

Other tax items



(998) (0.07)



1,058 0.07



(1,719) (0.12)

Total income tax expense adjustments



(998) (0.07)



(53,431) (3.68)



(1,719) (0.12)





























Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1)and(2)



$ 49,127 $3.48



$ 39,987 $2.76



$ 44,074 $3.09

























































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 25.3%, 37.5% and 25.3%, respectively.





























(2)EPS reflects 14.1 million, 14.5 million and 14.3 million share count for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in each period.



Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended January 29, 2022, January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020













Quarter 4 - January 29, 2022



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 58,441 $ - $ 58,441 Schuh Group

9,780 - 9,780 Johnston & Murphy Group

4,617 - 4,617 Licensed Brands

3,163 - 3,163 Corporate and Other

7,382 (17,017) (9,635) Total Operating Income

$ 83,383 $ (17,017) $ 66,366 % of sales

11.5%

9.1%













Quarter 4 - January 30, 2021



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 79,784 $ (263) $ 79,521 Schuh Group

3,556 - 3,556 Johnston & Murphy Group

(8,660) (96) (8,756) Licensed Brands

(2,499) (39) (2,538) Corporate and Other

(9,602) 2,511 (7,091) Total Operating Income

$ 62,579 $ 2,113 $ 64,692 % of sales

9.8%

10.2%













Quarter 4 - February 1, 2020



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 55,685 $ - $ 55,685 Schuh Group

5,679 - 5,679 Johnston & Murphy Group

7,363 - 7,363 Licensed Brands

(849) - (849) Corporate and Other

(22,549) 14,005 (8,544) Total Operating Income

$ 45,329 $ 14,005 $ 59,334 % of sales

6.7%

8.8%























Quarter 4 In Thousands

Jan. 29, 2022 Jan. 30, 2021 Feb. 1, 2020 Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 290,478 $ 226,511 $ 260,612









Expenses related to new HQ building

(1,093) - - Change in vacation policy

- 616 - Acquisition expenses

- - (2,474) Total adjustments

(1,093) 616 (2,474) Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 289,385 $ 227,127 $ 258,138 % of sales

39.8% 35.7% 38.1%

























Schedule B

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022, January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020



























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.





























































Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended





January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

February 1, 2020







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported



$ 114,947 $7.92



$ (56,028) ($3.94)



$ 61,757 $3.94





























Asset impairments and other adjustments:

























Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 2,049 1,694 0.12

$ 13,863 11,892 0.84

$ 3,095 2,261 0.14

Fees related to shareholder activist

8,558 6,101 0.42

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building

4,004 2,855 0.20

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Gain on sale of warehouse

(18,085) (12,893) (0.89)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain

(578) (412) (0.03)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Trademark impairment

- - 0.00

5,260 5,177 0.36

- - 0.00

Goodwill impairment

- - 0.00

79,259 79,259 5.58

- - 0.00

Release Togast earnout

- - 0.00

(441) (348) (0.03)

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

- - 0.00

(2,464) (1,947) (0.14)

- - 0.00

Pension settlement

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

11,510 8,409 0.54

Acquisition expenses

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

2,474 1,808 0.12

Gain on sale of Lids building

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(586) (428) (0.03)

Gain on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(458) (335) (0.02)

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(187) (137) (0.01)

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ (4,052) (2,655) (0.18)

$ 95,477 94,033 6.61

$ 15,848 11,578 0.74





























Income tax expense adjustments:

























Tax impact share based awards



(1,747) (0.12)



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00

Discrete tax items provided by the CARES Act



- 0.00



(46,379) (3.26)



- 0.00

IRC Section 165 (g) 3 deduction for an outside basis difference for GCO Canada - 0.00



(12,811) (0.90)



- 0.00

Other tax items



17 0.00



3,326 0.23



(1,475) (0.10)

Total income tax expense adjustments



(1,730) (0.12)



(54,735) (3.85)



(1,529) (0.10)





























Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and(2)

$ 110,562 $7.62



$ (16,730) ($1.18)



$ 71,806 $4.58

























































(1)The adjusted tax rate for Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 25.8%, -3.3% and 26.9%, respectively.













































(2)EPS reflects 14.5 million, 14.2 million and 15.7 million share count for Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2020 and excludes common stock equivalents in Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations.



Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022, January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020













Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 165,336 $ - $ 165,336 Schuh Group

19,257 - 19,257 Johnston & Murphy Group

7,029 - 7,029 Licensed Brands

6,583 - 6,583 Corporate and Other

(42,638) (4,052) (46,690) Total Operating Income

$ 155,567 $ (4,052) $ 151,515 % of sales

6.4%

6.3%













Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2021



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 76,896 $ (1,052) $ 75,844 Schuh Group

(11,602) - (11,602) Johnston & Murphy Group

(47,624) (384) (48,008) Licensed Brands

(5,430) (156) (5,586) Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) 79,259 - Corporate and Other

(40,230) 17,810 (22,420) Total Operating Loss

$ (107,249) $ 95,477 $ (11,772) % of sales

-6.0%

-0.7%













Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2020



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 114,945 $ - $ 114,945 Schuh Group

4,659 - 4,659 Johnston & Murphy Group

17,702 - 17,702 Licensed Brands

(698) - (698) Corporate and Other

(53,290) 15,848 (37,442) Total Operating Income

$ 83,318 $ 15,848 $ 99,166 % of sales

3.8%

4.5%























Fiscal Year Ended In Thousands

Jan. 29, 2022 Jan. 30, 2021 Feb. 1, 2020 Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 1,033,625 $ 813,775 $ 966,423









Expenses related to new HQ building

(4,004) - - Change in vacation policy

- 2,464 - Acquisition expenses

- - (2,474) Total adjustments

(4,004) 2,464 (2,474) Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 1,029,621 $ 816,239 $ 963,949 % of sales

42.5% 45.7% 43.9%

Schedule B











Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2023











In millions (except per share amounts)

High Guidance Low Guidance



Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2023



Net of Tax Per Share Net of Tax Per Share Forecasted earnings from continuing operations

$ 101.3 $ 7.55 $ 90.9 $ 6.78











Asset impairments and other adjustments:









Retail store asset impairments and other matters

1.2 0.09 1.5 0.11 New building costs

1.4 0.11 1.4 0.11 Total asset impairments and other adjustments(1)

2.6 0.20 2.9 0.22











Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2) $ 103.9 $ 7.75 $ 93.8 $ 7.00























(1)All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for Fiscal 2023 is approximately 27% for high guidance and 28% for low guidance.











(2)EPS reflects 13.4 million share count for Fiscal 2023 which includes common stock equivalents.















This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such expectations and estimates.

