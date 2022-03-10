Gaming Takes Center Stage: IAB Unlocks the Power of Gaming with "IAB PlayFronts," a First-of-its-Kind In-Person Event for Media Buyers and Brand Marketers to Access the Latest in Gaming

Gaming Takes Center Stage: IAB Unlocks the Power of Gaming with "IAB PlayFronts," a First-of-its-Kind In-Person Event for Media Buyers and Brand Marketers to Access the Latest in Gaming PlayFronts Presenters Include Activision Blizzard, Meta, Niantic, Riot Games, SuperAwesome, Twitch, Unity, Zynga, and more

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the advertising and partnership opportunities in gaming.

On April 5th, at Convene in New York City (117 West 46th Street), game developers, streaming platforms, ad tech enablers, and creator agencies will present fresh consumer insights, and innovative ways that brands can drive incremental revenue, find new audiences, and create unique ad experiences in this evolving space.

"Gaming is an untapped 'attention oasis' that embodies many of the characteristics of the next wave of the internet," said Zoe Soon, VP, Experience Center, IAB. "As an industry, we can't afford to keep neglecting the massive source of consumer attention that gaming provides. IAB PlayFronts will break down the biggest barriers and elevate the effectiveness of gaming as a marketing channel."

With more than a dozen presentations and activations, IAB PlayFronts will offer first-look access to the diverse and varied advertising opportunities that exist, and educate buyers and sellers on how to effectively integrate brands into gaming content. Attendees will be treated to immersive gaming experiences including Thece's IAB PlayFronts Cup, where teams will compete during live gameplay, as well as Meta Quest 2 activations. IAB PlayFronts will also redefine the gaming archetypes and demonstrate their buying power to help advertisers reach consumers in new ways.

IAB PlayFronts Presenter Schedule

Time Presenter 9:20am-9:40am Meta 9:40am-10:00am Activision Blizzard 10:00am-10:20am Frameplay 11:05am-11:25am Niantic 11:25am-11:45am Admix 11:50am-12:00pm Unity 1:00pm-1:20pm Zynga 1:20pm-1:40pm Bidstack 1:45pm-2:05pm Riot Games 2:10pm-2:35pm Anzu 3:15pm-3:35pm Twitch 3:35pm -3:45pm IGN 3:50pm-4:10pm SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company 4:10pm-4:30pm PlayerWON™

All times are in ET; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

The event is complimentary for qualifying brand marketers and agency professionals.

For more information on IAB PlayFronts or to request a pass, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/iab-playfronts-2022/

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

