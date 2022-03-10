Crestline Announces One of Its Most Active Fundraising Periods in Firm History with Closure of Three Funds Across Multiple Private Credit Strategies

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., ("Crestline") a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that it has closed a series of funds across multiple strategies with commitments totaling more than $3.6 billion.

"We're excited to see such strong support from our investors," said Doug Bratton, Founding Partner, CEO and Co-CIO of Crestline. "Despite ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic, we've continued to bolster our strategic capabilities and add to our growing team of experienced investment professionals, and we look forward to capitalizing on this momentum in the months to come."

"We're extremely pleased to see the overwhelming amount of investor support we received across each of our distinct credit strategies," said Keith Williams, Managing Partner and Co-CIO of Crestline. "We believe these recent fundraises are a testament to our investors' confidence in our ability to generate high quality risk adjusted returns while providing flexible, tailored financing solutions to companies, asset backed opportunities and financial sponsors."

Crestline Opportunistic seeks to provide capital solutions (ranging from senior debt to structured equity) to underserved or capital constrained middle-market companies, real estate lending and specialty finance programs across North America and Europe . Crestline Opportunity Fund IV closed with commitments of $1.6 billion .

Crestline Direct Lending seeks to provide flexible senior debt capital solutions to lower-middle and middle-market businesses, with a focus on senior secured, unitranche and second-lien opportunities ranging from $20 million to $100 million . Crestline Specialty Lending Fund III closed with equity commitments of $1 billion .

Crestline Fund Liquidity Solutions Group seeks to provide custom financing solutions to private equity, real estate, and infrastructure funds and other private asset vehicles seeking additional capital to support, grow, and protect underlying portfolio companies and to acquire new assets and support strategic initiatives at the management company and/or GP level. Crestline Portfolio Financing Fund II closed with commitments of $1 billion with additional overflow interest.

Since inception, Crestline's investment teams have closed over 250 transactions with more than $9 billion in commitments placed through its commingled vehicles, separately managed accounts, and co-investment structures. As of December 31, 2021, Crestline Investor's AUM is approximately $15.0 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $15.0 billion in assets under management. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including providing flexible capital solutions to middle market companies, asset backed investing and financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

