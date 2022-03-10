aptihealth Names Erin McGarry as Vice President of Finance and Accounting

BOSTON, and ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, a leading provider of virtual-first behavioral healthcare, today announced the appointment of Erin McGarry as its Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Ms. McGarry brings nearly 30 years of experience leading accounting and finance teams, managing regulatory compliance, and overseeing human resources and business operations. As Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Ms. McGarry will serve as the company's financial steward, overseeing day-to-day accounting, and financial planning, analysis, and strategy.

Most recently, Ms. McGarry served as Chief Financial Officer for Pembroke Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. As a driver of internal controls and processes, she will work to continue to strengthen and improve aptihealth's structure of financial operations.

"Ms. McGarry joins our leadership team at a pivotal time, as we continue to establish new partnerships, onboard more behavioral health specialists, and most importantly, deliver virtual-first behavioral healthcare to even more patients in need," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "Erin will focus on driving the organization's continued success through data-driven decision making, and managing internal controls and processes. She will be key to financial planning, forecasting, and the company's overall continued growth, as we work to provide access to behavioral health services to more communities throughout the Northeast."



My belief has always been that an individual's wellbeing is the most important health measurement, and other chronic conditions and health issues directly relate to poor access to behavioral health," said McGarry. Reducing depression, substance abuse, and addressing the social determinants of healthcare, we can turn the curve on the escalating and unsustainable costs of healthcare in this country. I joined aptihealth because I believe we have the team, the model, and the ideals to be the leader in transforming behavioral healthcare.

McGarry has extensive experience working with healthcare systems and technology-driven start-ups, and joins aptihealth from Pembroke Hospital. Before Pembroke, she served as Controller of Ascend Wellness Holdings. Prior to that, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance, Culture, Compliance, IT, and Administration at MeYou Health, Inc. At MeYou Health, McGarry and the leadership team utilized Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make scalability and cost structure available, while maintaining HIPAA compliance.

A native of the Capital Region and Boston, Ms. McGarry received her BS in Accounting from Lehigh University College of Business in Pennsylvania. She is an active member of the Women Business Leaders of the US Health Care Industry Foundation (WBL), and the CFO Leadership Council.

About aptihealth

aptihealth is improving higher acuity behavioral healthcare for underserved populations—one member at a time. The company's virtual-first model and proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment programs give members fast, convenient access to precise, personalized care. Headquartered in Boston and employing over 150, aptihealth has raised over $65 million in funding from leading international equity firms. The company's care program and data insights are driving breakthroughs in mental health understanding, treatment, outcomes, and cost reduction. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

