AKC MUSEUM OF THE DOG ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Museum of the Dog Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has hired Deborah Kasindorf as the Museum's new Executive Director and CEO.

In her new role, she will provide the leadership to accelerate progress and enable continued success of the Museum, including revenue generation, enhanced visitor experience and programming, education, sponsorship, marketing and ongoing enhancements to the Museum's valuable art collection. Former Executive Director, Alan Fausel, will remain with the AKC Museum of the Dog as Adjunct Curator, focused exclusively on preserving, expanding, and improving the Museum's one-of-a-kind collection, plus developing special exhibits to enhance education and visitor experience.

"We are delighted to have Deborah Kasindorf join the AKC Museum of the Dog as Executive Director and CEO," said Jeffrey Ansell, Chairman of the Board of the AKC Museum of the Dog. "Deborah's career experiences in both arts and for-profit organizations, plus a life-long love of dogs, makes her uniquely qualified for this position. The Museum's Board of Directors and other constituents look forward to Deborah's impact in further accelerating the Museum's success."

"In addition, on behalf of the Board of the AKC Museum of the Dog, I'd also like to thank Alan Fausel for tireless leadership as Executive Director since the Museum's opening in 2019, and the two years of planning prior to that. We appreciate Alan's commitment and look forward to his ongoing contributions as he moves into his new role as Adjunct Curator," continued Ansell.

Ms. Kasindorf comes to the Museum after many years of experience in for-profit and non-profit companies, including strategic planning, fundraising, communications, marketing, trustee engagement and resource management. Most recently with The Newark Museum of Art where she served as the Vice President and Deputy Director of External Affairs. She also has worked as Director of External Affairs at the Seattle Children's Theatre, held various roles at Starbucks Coffee Company and obtained business development experience at several blue-chip advertising agencies.

"The AKC Museum of the Dog is truly a unique and engaging museum. With its location, the support of the American Kennel Club and the premier collection of fine art expressing the special bond between humans and dogs, this is certainly a rare opportunity," said Kasindorf. "I would like to thank the Board of Directors of the AKC Museum of the Dog for entrusting me with this wonderful gem of a museum. I am looking forward to reintroducing it and delighting local visitors and tourists from across the country and beyond."

Kasindorf is also a member of the American Alliance of Museums as well as an executive sponsor for The Newark Museum of Art's Diversity, Equity, Access and Inclusion Committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in American History from Mills College.

She will be based in New York, NY.

About the AKC Museum of the Dog

Founded in 1982, The AKC Museum of the Dog preserves, interprets and celebrates the role of dogs in society and educates the public about the human-canine bond through its collection of art and exhibits that inspire engagement with dogs. The museum is home to over 1700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes, and porcelain figurines, a variety of decorative arts objects and interactive displays depicting man's best friend throughout the ages. The AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations. For more information on the AKC Museum of the Dog visit www.Museumofthedog.org

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

