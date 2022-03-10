<legend role="h2"><span>Kitchen Magic Adds New Cabinet Styles and Colors to Its Signature Collection of Offerings</span></legend>

2022 New Kitchen Colors and Styles Product Launch <legend role="h2"><span>Kitchen Magic Adds New Cabinet Styles and Colors to Its Signature Collection of Offerings</span></legend>

NAZARETH, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm serving customers across eight states, marks the start of 2022 with stylish new offerings, including six new cabinet colors and two new contemporary door styles.

The colors include Global Nomad, a muted gray woodgrain inspired by high-end European offerings, and Fashionista, a subtle woodgrain in earthy mid-tone browns, seen in Italy and Scandinavia. The new solid colored includes Graphite Grey, Celadon Green, Umbra, and Canadian Gray, a neutral option trending in kitchen design. The newly introduced cabinet styles include the minimalistic Urban Shaker and the Contempo styles. (PRNewswire)

Staying on ahead of the trends is essential for this family-owned and operated kitchen remodeler. Founded in 1979, Kitchen Magic has consistently developed innovative kitchen products that appeal to its customer base with a wide range of products and styles.

"For our existing demographic audience, neutrals are still popular for kitchen cabinetry and design. However, by bringing new additions to our line-up, we will keep our palette modern and fresh for 2023 and beyond," says JT Norman, In-House Designer and Product Development.

"I looked to nature for inspiration when assembling the new palette. Brining in natural elements will always keep a design timeless. There's no better designer than nature" continued Norman, who developed the following looks.

Trending New Kitchen Cabinet Colors and Styles

Reflecting home design trends as seen on Houzz, Pinterest, HGTV, and other home improvement channels, the new product launch is a includes desired décor collection for the more fashion-forward homeowner with beautiful woodgrain and solid-color doors that include:

Global Nomad - a muted gray woodgrain cabinet color is inspired by high-end European offerings currency in vogue.





Fashionista - a subtle woodgrain in earthy mid-tone browns, inspired by the sophisticated kitchen designs as seen in Italy and Scandinavia.





New, solid colored cabinetry for a modern touch includes – Graphite Grey, a dark charcoal gray; Celadon Green, a moss green hue found in nature; Umbra, a rich medium brown tone; and Canadian Gray, a neutral option trending in kitchen design.





Additionally, newly introduced cabinet door styles include the Urban Shaker and the Contempo styles. These minimalistic looks appeal to a younger demographic and those looking for European inspired designs.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and R.I. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

Contact:

Linda Fennessy

Public Relations Manager

©610.217.0964

800.237.0799x 4155 Linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com

Kitchenmagic.com

Transform your kitchen in less time, with less stress, at an amazing value. (PRNewsfoto/Kitchen Magic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.