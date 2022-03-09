Talc-Cancer Lawsuits Play Critical Role in Exposing Johnson & Johnson's Unethical Experiments on Prisoners

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelations that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) paid scientific researchers to conduct unethical and inhumane experiments on prisoners in the 1960s are shedding new light on what the company knew about cancer risks from its talc-based products like the iconic Johnson's Baby Powder, just as the company is moving to shut down jury trials in a controversial bankruptcy gambit.

Details about experiments paid for by J&J at Holmesburg Prison in Pennsylvania in the 1960s are coming to light only because cancer victims have been allowed to seek justice through their Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, says trial lawyer Majed Nachawati , founder of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati. Future trials are in jeopardy now that J&J has initiated a controversial bankruptcy in which tens of thousands of cancer lawsuits have been transferred to a shell company that has since declared bankruptcy.

Mr. Nachawati's law firm represents numerous women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after years of using Johnson's Baby Powder and other talc products produced by the company. He called on lawmakers to write legislation that would close the loophole that allows profitable companies to shed their legal liabilities in bankruptcy.

"Every cancer victim has a right to have their case heard by a jury," he says. "The idea that bankruptcy laws were passed to allow a Fortune 20 company to shed its liability through bankruptcy when that company is not in financial distress is concerning and renders toothless the right to a trial by jury. Americans should call on all lawmakers to prohibit the reprehensible conduct that Johnson & Johnson and its shell companies have implemented by filing bankruptcy."

Revelations reported by Bloomberg News show that J&J funded research in which primarily African-American inmates were injected with talc or asbestos to study their bodies' reactions. The reports indicate that J&J was aware of the health risks of its talc products for decades but has never placed a warning label on those products

"The world needs to know, and litigation is the only way that this information is coming out," Mr. Nachawati says.

