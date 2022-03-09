SUPERWORLD PARTNERS WITH BRAZILIAN SOCCER CLUB VASCO DE GAMA FOR NFT RELEASE & AUGMENTED REALITY EXHIBIT

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual world platform SuperWorld , along with support from BrasilNFT , have entered into a partnership with legendary soccer team Vasco de Gama ("Vasco"), who boast over 10 million supporters worldwide.

In a pioneering Metaverse initiative, Vasco will produce ten iconic images from the club's history to be minted as NFTs and sold on the SuperWorld NFT marketplace. In addition, these NFTs will be positioned in Augmented Reality (AR) throughout Vasco's home stadium (Estádio São Januário) as an interactive experience for the club's fans and supporters.

"I'm over the moon excited to work with Vasco and BrasilNFT to create new ways for the Club to engage and interact with their global supporters," says SuperWorld VP of Business Development, Darrell Kong . "I knew of Vasco's innovative culture because they signed my college roommate in 1995 to be one of the first Americans to play professional soccer in Brazil. But that will be nothing compared to how Vasco plans to use our augmented reality and NFT technology to lead their fans into a new world."

Likewise, representatives from Vasco are enthusiastic about the possibilities available for the club in the Metaverse.

"Our goal is to show Vasco is a team that is always working on digital transformation and searching for new ways to engage with our supporters. We are very happy to have SuperWorld and BrasilNFT with us on this journey." Gui Neto, Digital Manager of Vasco da Gama.

Rogério Portugal, Business Development Consultant for Vasco da Gama adds, "It's a great joy to bring such a player like SuperWorld to our team. We believe amazing projects will come out of this partnership with them and BrasilNFT."

After a successful collaboration and AR activation during Rio Innovation Week this past January, SuperWorld and BrasilNFT will work together with Vasco to bring exposure to the club in a unique way and enhance the sporting experience for stadium attendees.

"We are very excited for this new chapter regarding sports, fan engagement, and innovation. BrasilNFT could not have better partners than Superworld and Vasco to bring together a new way for supporters to appreciate and stand by their teams. The opportunities are endless and this is just the first step" says Manoella "Manu" Rangel , BrasilNFT co-founder and Head of Business Development and Institutional Affairs.

About SUPERWORLD

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. Visit SuperWorldapp.com

About Vasco de Gama

Club de Regatas Vasco Da Gama was founded in 1898 and has millions of passionate supporters all over the world. "O Gigante da Colina" (The Giant of the Hill, in English) was the first continental champion on the planet, including three South-American Cups, four Brazilian Cups and 24 Carioca Cups (the Rio de Janeiro State Tournament) and a pioneer in the fight against racism and social inequality.

About BrasilNFT

BrasilNFT is a consulting firm that uses blockchain for ESG to brands and companies, developing projects focused on NFT, metaverse, gaming and AR. Always committed to think about social and environmental solutions, and understanding the importance of educating and engaging the audience when it comes to new technologies, and the opportunities they bring to our society.

