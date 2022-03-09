SPECIALTY1 WELCOMES TRIANGLE IMPLANT CENTER TO ITS FAMILY OF PARTNERS The largest and fastest-growing dental surgical specialty group continues to expand its footprint.

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners proudly announces a partnership with Triangle Implant Center, a leading oral surgical group in a key market of North Carolina. Specialty1 provides non-clinical administrative support for its affiliated practices. In building a world-class organization that offers knowledge, resources, and full support to each of their partners, Specialty1 alleviates administrative burdens and enables dental specialists to focus on what they do best—providing quality patient care.

Located in the triangle region of North Carolina, the Triangle Implant Center features six locations (Cary, Durham, Goldsboro, Greensboro, Mebane, and Wilson) offering a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures. In affiliating with Specialty1, they look forward to accelerating practice growth and focus on patient care.

"We are thrilled to be in partnership with the Triangle Implant Center, supporting their oral surgery practice growth goals as well as commitment to optimal patient experience," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners. "Their talented team will have access to resources and back-office support to help streamline their practice."

"It was important for us to find a partnership organization that shares our values and vision to help patients achieve the best possible oral and maxillofacial surgical dental care we can offer," explains Uday N. Reebye, MD, DMD at Triangle Implant Center. "The partnership allows us to focus more of our time on patient care and we are excited about our future with Specialty1 Partners."

"We are committed to providing best-in-class administrative services to our partner groups so that they can focus on what matters most, the delivery of high-quality care to every patient at every visit," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners. "Our specialists are proud of the culture we built and that is why we attract great partners such as the Triangle Implant Center."

In addition to announcing the partnership with Triangle Implant Center, Speciatly1 Partners expanded into 13 new states in 2021 while strengthening its position in existing markets. In total, Specialty1 has formed new partnerships with over 140 distinguished specialty practices and added over 230 new specialists to the network.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential dental surgical specialty services, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Specialty1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists nationally with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high-quality dental care to patients.

