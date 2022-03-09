Sojern and Oaky Partner to Help Hoteliers Drive Direct Bookings and Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a digital marketing platform built for travel marketers, and Oaky , a market-leading automated upselling solution for hotels, today announced a new collaboration to help hotels around the world drive direct bookings.

"Sojern is committed to helping our clients not only achieve maximum occupancy through targeted digital marketing, but also collaborate with the right partners. Our relationship with Oaky will maximize the revenue opportunity of every booking with their market-leading upsell and cross-sell proposition. Together we are focused on driving value for a hotel's direct channel," said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director, Global Strategic Accounts, Sojern.

The organizations have joined forces to leverage each other's strengths. Sojern can attract qualified traffic and influence travelers to book direct on a hotel website. Oaky's hyper-personalized, automated upselling engine helps hotels drive additional profit by delivering a superior guest experience.

"Today, more than ever, the hotel industry needs technology providers who drive profitability and strengthen revenue strategies for hotel businesses. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sojern. Two companies, one common goal: help hotels take their direct revenue strategy to the next level," said Clément Dénarié, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Oaky.

Both companies have been recognized by Hotel Tech Report. Sojern was a finalist in the Metasearch and Ad Tech Category 2022 and awarded a Certificate of Excellence. Oaky was named 2022's #1 Upselling Software for the 5th consecutive year.

Ultimately the goal is mutually beneficial—reach customers across multichannel media solutions like search, metasearch, Facebook and display to increase direct sales and long-term profitability.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. Thousands of hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Oaky

Oaky is a hyper-personalized and automated upsell engine that helps hotels boost revenue through enriched guest experience and branding. Browsing from best-selling upsell offers, hoteliers can add personalized guest-facing deals in a few clicks, and promote them through perfectly timed guest communication. Oaky is trusted by innovative hotels, groups and chains across the globe, including the ONYX Hospitality Group & Radisson Hotel Group.

