National Tax Group Launches PACE Program Energy Modeling Services

GREENACRES, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tax Group, a leading engineering tax firm, announced their new energy modeling service to assist building owners and developers in qualifying for Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) loans.

PACE loans are available for residential and commercial property owners to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements. As of 2019, over 200,000 homeowners have made $5 billion in energy efficiency and other improvements to their homes through PACE financing.

National Tax Group President, Lee Ferry, stated his excitement for the new program, "We look forward to adding our years of experience and national footprint to help all lenders in better servicing their customers with consistent and reliable energy model services."

To learn more about PACE energy modeling, visit https://ntgadvantage.com/services/property-assessed-clean-energy-program/ .

About National Tax Group

National Tax Group offers a wide range of high-quality tax solutions associated with 179D, 45L, Cost Segregation, Employee Retention Credit, and Research & Development. With a combined 20 years of experience helping clients navigate complex tax incentive programs, our engineers and tax experts have helped thousands of businesses maximize the full potential of their available tax credits.

Contact Information:

Grace Dolen

Director of Operations

info@ntgadvantage.com

